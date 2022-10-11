A number of area youth lacrosse players have been selected to play for the Mass Bay Colonials, a Massachusetts-based tour team, that will be competing in Texas in December.

The 23-man roster for the state 14U girls team features the most locals from the youth lacrosse scene playing in all positions. The Colonials are an extension of the youth lacrosse league Mass Youth Lacrosse, was founded to promote and celebrate town-based athletes who commit themselves to the community each spring.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.