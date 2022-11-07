ACC Virginia Louisville Basketball
Former Louisville guard Noah Locke brings a veteran presence to Providence College.

PROVIDENCE — Noah Locke has yet to visit the celebrated Plainville bookstore ‘An Unlikely Story’, owned and operated by Jeff Kinney, the author of his favorite series of books chronicling “The Life of a Wimpy Kid.”

Hopefully, it will have prepared him well for the Western Civilization core curriculum at Providence College, where he is now furthering his academic and athletic profile.