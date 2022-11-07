PROVIDENCE — Noah Locke has yet to visit the celebrated Plainville bookstore ‘An Unlikely Story’, owned and operated by Jeff Kinney, the author of his favorite series of books chronicling “The Life of a Wimpy Kid.”
Hopefully, it will have prepared him well for the Western Civilization core curriculum at Providence College, where he is now furthering his academic and athletic profile.
Locke is one of eight newcomers on the Friar men’s basketball roster, one of three graduate students — returning Big East Sixth Man of the Year Jared Bynum along with transfer Clifton Moore (LaSalle).
The Friars will open their 96th season of basketball on Tuesday at the AMP.
The 6-foot-3 Locke, a Baltimore native, arrived on the Friar campus after playing last season at Louisville and the previous three seasons at Florida.
“I’ve been through a lot,” Locke said of his hoop travels through the ACC and SEC and now gearing himself physically and mentally for the rigors of Big East Conference action.
“At Florida and then at Louisville, Coach (Ed) Cooley was always with me in the process and when he called me about coming to Providence, I couldn’t say no,” Locke said.
Locke started in 25 of the 32 games that he played in last season with Louisville, averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. He shot 36 percent overall from the floor, including a 34 rate of accuracy from the 3-point line.
At Florida, he started in 79 of the 92 games in which he participated, averaging 10 points with 60 assists and 52 steals. Moreover, while with the Gators, Locke was one of the first freshmen to start since 1999. During his rookie year, Locke scored in double figures in nine straight games, the longest by a Florida first-year player since NBA start Bradley Beal had 10.
Coming out of the McDonogh School in Maryland where he was the all-time leading scorer (2,350 points), as a senior Locke was ranked among the top 100 players in the country, No. 64 by Rivals.com, No. 73 in the ESPN 100 and No. 80 in the 247Sports.com composite.
“We knew that we needed leadership,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of recruiting Locke, not only before this season, but five years ago coming out of Maryland before enrolling at Florida. “We felt that PC would be a good landing spot for him,” Cooley said of the players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“He has the ability to get other people involved, we liked his communication skills,” Cooley added. “We’re going to need that with this group and he has the ability to make shots.”
Locke and Moore join Friar newcomers Devin Carter (South Carolina), Corey Floyd (UConn), Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky) and a trio of freshmen, Scott Morozov (Canada), Quante Berry (Tennessee) and Rafael Castro (New Jersey) in what amounts to a near total restructuring of the roster with the NCAA Transfer Portal in place.
“We don’t have any returning starters and basically there are only three players who were with us last year,” Cooley added. “We have to build team chemistry and continuity.”
Locke had 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers in 18 minutes of playing time in an exhibition game against AIC, followed by seven points and six rebounds in an exhibition game with Assumption.
PC is 84-11 in season-opening games, opening the season in downtown Providence for the 22nd time over the past 23 season for 2007-08 while playing at the San Juan Festival in Puerto Rico.
PC is coming off of a 27-6 season (the most wins since the ’73-’74 season), having won its first ever Big East regular season title (at 14-3). The Friars advanced to the round of the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a quarter century. The Friars finished 11-3 in games decided by five points or less, including a 3-0 slate in overtime games.in 2021-22.
“I’m better at getting my teammates involved,” Locke said of his playmaking and scoring skills. “I’m better at learning how to be a leader. Guys hold each other accountable here. We talk about a lot of things. There’s a lot of individual talents, we’ve responded.
“My game has matured, I’m making the game simpler,” Locke added. “I had a relationship with Coach Cooley we had a good connection. I could trust him and he would put me in the best position to succeed.”