PROVIDENCE
The basketball had to be taken out of the hands of Luwane Pipkins for him to truly appreciate his experience as a Providence College Friar.
Pipkins and the Friars were in New York City, heading over to Madison Square Garden for a quarterfinal round game in the Big East Basketball Tournament early in the afternoon of March 12 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the four day hoop-fest.
Pipkins was anxious to don his jersey No. 12 with the hopes of bringing a Big East Tournament title banner back to Friartown, along with an awaiting NCAA Tournament berth.
“Mostly though, I will miss my teammates,” said Pipkins, a fifth-year senior and transfer from UMass-Amherst just over a month removed from that day, his final as a Friar.
“After hearing that the Big East Tournament was canceled, I went back to my room and I cried,” recalled Pipkins of the opportunities taken off of the hardwood, the Big East following procedural guidelines from the New York City Emergency Management Team and the NCAA.
“I couldn’t believe that I was going to get a chance to play at Madison Square Garden,” said Pipkins. “I really thought we had a chance at winning the Big East championship. Obviously, the time we shared was unmatched. Those guys will forever be my brothers.”
The Friars entered the Big East Tournament (set to face Butler) as one of the hottest teams in the country. Coach Ed Cooley’s Friars had won eight of 10 games, including six straight heading to New York City. With a 19-12 record overall and with a 12-6 Big East record, good for fourth place, PC had a NET ranking of 37 nationally.
The Friars’ 12 Big East wins were the most ever during the regular season, PC having beaten every Big East member team at least once for the first time in conference history.
PC went 5-4 against ranked teams, winning all five during the month of February heading into the Big East Tournament.
“Seeing our team come together was a beautiful sight,” Pipkins said. “I say this because we were supposed to be that team earlier on in the season, but anything can happen.
“We turned it around at the right time, we were just getting started. It took some time, but we got it together. Once everything clicked for us as a team, I felt like no one in the country was going to beat us in the postseason.”
Pipkins was a key component of that late-season surge. He averaged 19.2 points per game during the team’s six-game winning streak.
Pipkins scored 23 points in an 80-74 win over Xavier on March 4. He scored a game-high 27 points as he was 4-8 from three-point territory and 9-10 from the free-throw line in the team’s 58-54 win at Villanova on Feb. 29.
On Feb. 22, he scored 24 points, grabbed four rebounds and made three steals in the team’s 84-72 win over Marquette.
Pipkins had a game-high 22 points, including a 10-for-10 performance from the free-throw line in the Firars’ 65-61 win at Butler on Feb. 1. Pipkins was 6-for-6 from line in the final 27 seconds to seal the win.
Pipkins, who played one season with the Friars after transferring from UMass, averaged 10.8 points per game. He led the league in free-throw shooting at 90.2 percent (74-82) and four or more assists in 12 games.
“My most memorable moment in my career as a Friar was my clutch shot against Villanova,” Pipkins said of a late 3-pointer. “Step back, one dribble left, spin move and bang! I still think about that and smile.
“I want to say thank you to my teammates and my coaching staff.”
Pipkins, a native of Chicago, went to UMass-Amherst as the No. 7 ranked point guard in Illinois by prep school scouting services, No. 47 nationally. And he had a terrific Minuteman career, starting in 80 of the 90 games in which he played. During that span, Pipkins averaged 15.7 points per game, hit 226 3-pointers and was credited with 334 assists.
But Pipkins sought a bigger playing profile than at the Mullins Center and in the Atlantic 10 Conference, cementing a father-son relationship with PC head coach Ed Cooley.
“Playing at The Dunk will be an all-time memory,” Pipkins said. “The fan base was one of a kind. We wouldn’t have won some of those games if it weren’t for the fans.
“Let’s not forget how crazy it got in the second half and the opposite team is at the foul line — even though they just wanted the free Chick-fil-A (sandwich, as a promotion if an opponent missed two consecutive free throws).
“It definitely felt good hearding how loud it could get in the Dunk. The fans were amazing. Mostly, though. I will miss my teammates – the time we shared was un-matched.
“My experience at PC meant a lot to me, not just because of the basketball,” Pipkins said of the practice time at the Ruane Center on campus, the sold out games at The Dunk in downtown Providence, the Dominican Friars he befriended as a student-athlete.
“The fans, even the ones who doubted us in the beginning — you made me feel like I was a Friar for four years,” he added. “I will never forget my time here in Friartown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.