PROVIDENCE — Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley likes to attribute it to the AAU culture of “scoring the ball.”
That is, a majority of college basketball players can shoot and produce points, but understanding, playing and making a commitment to playing defense at the other end of the court separates teams from winning and losing.
Such is the case of Cooley’s Friars, who have lost seven of their last nine games, yielding a season-high 92 points to St. John’s in a 92-81 Big East loss Saturday at Alumni Hall.
Cooley confesses it is his worst defensive team in his 10 seasons in Friartown and it showed again. St. John’s knocked down 12 of its first 14 shots from the floor en route to scoring 49 first half points and eventually shooting 63 percent over the first 20 minutes.
The Red Storm scored 34 points in the paint and outside with 10 3-pointers, finishing with a 58 percent accuracy rate from the floor in the game.
“Losing games like this have been tough,” Cooley said. “Our nemesis is our defense. We have to be lot more gritty as a group and as individuals. Eight Big East losses is ripping my guts out.”
The Friars rank in the second division among all Big East members in any number of defensive categories — scoring defense (71.7 points per game allowed, No. 9), field goal defense (.445, No. 9) and rebounding defense (35.5, No. 6).
PC has allowed 12 opponents to score 70 points or more in their 19 games, losing eight of those. Over the past nine games, six foes have packaged 70 points or more.
“We have to keep working at our defensive principles,” Cooley said. “We’re having a tough time putting resistance on the ball and at the rim.”
Brooklyn’s Posh Alexander is guaranteed his third straight Big East Rookie of the Week award after scoring a career-high 21 points against PC and dishing out four assists in the Red Storm’s sixth straight win. The Big East scoring leader (19.7 ppg), Brooklyn’s Julian Champagnie produced his fifth double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
“They’re always in an attack mode, they have a couple of special talents (Champagnie, Alexander), we had to be prepared for them driving the ball,” Cooley said. “They made a lot of shots too late in the shot clock.”
It’s hard not to root for St. John’s with one of the most personable coaches in America in Mike Anderson and a new president in Rev. Fr. Brian Shanley, O.P., who served in that role at PC for 15 years.
“I think this team fits the city of New York,” Anderson said. “It’s blue-collar, they play hard, they play exciting, they play fast. It’s fun — and it sure is fun when you’re winning.”
Nate Watson (13-for-20 shooting with eight rebounds) scored a career-best 30 points for PC (9-10), while Noah Horchler (shooting 6-for-9 with eight rebounds) produced a Friar-best 19 points. The rest of the regulars shot just 10-for-32.
“We have to keep working with the guys, feeding positive energy into them,” Cooley said. “I feel frustration around everything — we have to keep battling.
“You go through these years,” Cooley added. “Our defense needs a lot more attention to detail. There’s still opportunity knocking and we go from there.
“Here’s where we are as a program, the program is great. I’m surprised where we’re at as a team. We’re having a rough year, we can’t dwell on it. We have to try to fix it the best we can.”
UConn visits PC Wednesday at 4 p.m.
