JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Northeast Generals dropped a pair of 4-3 decisions, the second of which was in a shootout Sunday during a two-game NAHL series with the Johnstown Tomahawks.
In losing the second game, Dave Andreychuk netted a pair of second period goals for the Generals, scoring at 6:52, from Brent Keefer and Kyle Schroeder, and at 16:12, from Keefer.
Joe Schubert gave Northeast a 3-0 third period lead with Doug Friberg assisting. Generals goalie Cullen DeYoung totaled 29 saves, having 12 in each of the second and third periods. Northeast went 0-for-5 on the power play.
In the first game of the series, Ryan Corcoran (at 3:45) and Joe McGraw (at 7:22) scored first period goals for Northeast. Ryan Gordon regained the lead for the Generals at 17:00 of the second period.
Oliver Drum totaled 30 saves in goal for Northeast, having 11 in both the first and third periods. Johnstown rallied for three third period goals.
The Generals (15-14) host Danbury (Conn.) for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday at 7 p.m. at New England Sports Village.
