NORTON — Having staved off elimination by winning three games to win their 17th NEWMAC Tournament title, the Wheaton College baseball team followed the same script to win the New England NCAA Division III Regional crown in New London, Conn., earlier this week.

Now, with five NCAA Division III Regional titles in tow, the Lyons (41-7) head to Baltimore to face that region’s tournament titlist and No. 1 seed Johns Hopkins University Friday at noon in the first of a best-of-three Super Regional series. The second game is set for Saturday morning at 11, followed afterwards by a third game, if necessary.