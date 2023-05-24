NORTON — Having staved off elimination by winning three games to win their 17th NEWMAC Tournament title, the Wheaton College baseball team followed the same script to win the New England NCAA Division III Regional crown in New London, Conn., earlier this week.
Now, with five NCAA Division III Regional titles in tow, the Lyons (41-7) head to Baltimore to face that region’s tournament titlist and No. 1 seed Johns Hopkins University Friday at noon in the first of a best-of-three Super Regional series. The second game is set for Saturday morning at 11, followed afterwards by a third game, if necessary.
There are 16 teams participating in Division III Super Regional tournaments, the top eight teams then advancing to the College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from June 2-8.
Two other local players will be appearing in the Division III Super Regional as well.
Brendan Flaven, a sophomore outfielder from Taunton who attended Bishop Feehan High, and John Connolly, a sophomore righthander from Attleboro who attended Xaverian High. Both are members of the eight-time champion Commonwealth Coast Conference champion Endicott College baseball team which won its regional. No. 4 nationally ranked Endicott (a school record 43-7; 20-1 at home) will host Ithaca in the best-of-three NCAA Super Regionals starting Friday.
Flaven has appeared in 11 games sporting a .500 batting average with seven hits and three RBI. Connolly has pitched in 10 games with six starts, a 2-0 record and a 3.38 ERA, having 22 strikeouts (with just six walks) in 24 innings of work.
Wheaton coach Eric Podbelski and the Lyons are bidding for their fifth College World Series visit. The Lyons have won 21 or more games in every full season that Podbelski has coached, including 14 campaigns with 30-plus victories. The Lyons have never turned in a losing season under Podbelski’s watch and will take a 26-5 record in games away from Sidell Stadium.
The Lyons staved off elimination three times in the New England Regional Tournament after losing a second round game to host Mitchell College.
Wheaton took a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning against Husson, only to beat the Bangor, Maine entry in 13 innings.
Wheaton had a three-run lead and twice had two-run leads to beat Mitchell by one run to force a winner-take-all title game.
The Lyons built a two-run lead in the re-match with the No. 27 ranked Mariners, only to break a deadlock with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 5-3 victory.
The No. 8 nationally ranked Lyons (41-7) lost their second game at the NEWMAC Tournament to Babson. Then Wheaton beat MIT for a second time in the tournament 9-2 and handed Babson its first loss of the tournament 7-3, breaking a 1-1 tie with a three-run sixth inning.
Similarly in the rematch with Mitchell, the Lyons beat Babson for the second time of the day 10-2, using a six-run fourth inning.
The Lyons have proven most capable of swinging their bats for comebacks. Seven batters have 140 or more plate appearances, owning a .370 on-base percentage.
Senior shortstop Cavan Brady of Sheffield, the NEWMAC Player of the Year has driven in a school record 77 runs, ranking No. 3 nationally, while batting a team best .417 (80 hits in 42 games).
Cumberland’s Nik Croteau (.343, .50 RBI) has 62 hits in 48 games; Coventry’s A.J. Guindon, batting in the leadoff spot, has scored a Lyons’ single season record 67 runs, while also having 18 stolen bases; Kevin Matos of Lawrence belted a NEWMAC best 11 home runs (12 oveerall) along with 42 RBI.
Batting at No. 7 or No. 8 at the bottom of the order, junior Tom Ambrosone of Hopkinton is hitting .337 with 32 hits in 28 games and sophomore Tom Beauregard of Salem has drawn 24 walks in 37 games.
Johns Hopkins (school record best 42-4) has won 19 of its last 20 games. The Blue Jays, coached by Bob Babb, in his 44th season at the helm, are a perennial powerhouse. Babb has 1,260 career wins and a winning percentage over .700. The Blue Jays are 23-2 at home this season.
Babb has guided Johns Hopkins to six regional tournament titles, advancing to the College World Series in 2008, 2010, 2019 and 2021. During Babb’s tenure at Hopkins, the Blue Jays have captured 10 Middle Atlantic Conference Southeast League titles, 16 Centennial Conference championships and seven University Athletic Association titles and made a total of 23 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.
Wheaton and Johns Hopkins have met six times with the Lyons having a 4-2 edge in the series dating back to 2004. Wheaton has won four straight, including the last meeting in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional in 2017 on way to its third College World Series appearance.
Podbelski and the Lyons last appeared in the Division 3 College World Series two years ago. The Lyons first advanced to the College World Series in 2006. Wheaton advanced to the NCAA Division III College World Series also in both 2012 and 2017.