Blue Diamond Eyes is the second-highest money earner entered in Sunday’s Clara Barton Mares Open at Plainridge Park with $1.3 million in winnings.

 Chris Gooden photo

PLAINVILLE — The $100,000 Clara Barton Mares Open pace is the co-featured race to the $250,000 Spirit Of Massachusetts Trot that will be held at Plainridge Park on Sunday.

Make no mistake though, the Clara Barton race does not take a back seat when it comes to competition. With three millionaires, one soon-to-be millionaire and speed all over the chart, there is no telling the outcome.