FOXBORO — The way that Christian Mafia approached his transfer to MLS from professional soccer in South America was that it was a matter of resume-building.
“In Colombia, they know it’s a growing league,” said the 28-year-old Mafia, a native of Colombia, upon joining the roster of the New England Revolution as a left-footed defender.
“Some might say it’s a league where a lot of big European players come to finish their careers, but I view it as a league that’s growing and it’s on the rise,” Mafia said upon his introduction to a new chapter in his career in Foxboro.
“Personally, I see it as an opportunity to grow and play a different style of football — a style that’s on the rise. The league is growing a lot, and pretty soon, it’s going to reach the level of being one of the top leagues.”
New England obtained a transfer of Mafia’s rights from Atletico Nacional, a 10-year veteran with nearly 200 career matches, most in Colombia’s First Division. Mafia appeared in 78 matches for Nacional from 2017-20, helping the side win the 2018 Copa Colombia Trophy.
Prior to Nacional, Mafia played in 95 matches from 2014-17 with Atletico Bucaramanga, helping the side advance to Colombia’s First Division in 2015. He began his pro career in 2011 with Boyaca Chico.
“I’m happy to be here in this great club in New England.,” Mafia said, noting the history of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins in New England. “When I was told that coming to New England was an option, I really didn’t doubt it.
“I wanted to play in MLS. It’s a growing league, and I’m just really excited to have made this important decision to come here.”
Mafia admitted that the attention he received from Revolution head coach Bruce Arena in acquiring his services was a clincher, considering Arena’s world-wide name recognition.
“They told me he’s a great coach, he’s got a great record and he’s very well known,” Mafia said. “He’s had a lot of great teams, and that includes the United States (men’s national team).
“He’s a coach that likes to attack a lot, and that’s something that I like a lot.”
Mafia was also recruited to the Revolution by fellow countryman and New England midfielder Luis Caicedo.
“I had the chance to speak with him before coming here,” Mafai said, intrigued by the connection to so many Spanish-speaking members of the Revolution roster. “He (Caicedo) spoke to me, he told me a little bit about the club and he’s helped me a lot here. I’m happy to have someone from my country on the same team. I’m very excited to have him as a teammate.”
Although his last name may have somewhat of a negative connotation in New England, Mafia is no “mafia” member. He has no idea who Whitey Bulger or Raymond Patriarca are among reputed members of long-ago crime syndicates.
All Mafia knows is soccer and a new chapter in his career in New England.
“I’m happy to be here, I’m excited to be with this great club,” Mafia said as the Revolution began preseason training this week in an MLS “bubble” in Los Angeles. “If I couldn’t go to Europe, it was simply because it wasn’t for me and I had to be here with this great club in MLS.
“I want to help this team the best I can,” he added. “I want to have a great season, and God willing, win a championship at the end of the season.”
