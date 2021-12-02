FOXBORO — North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson and the third-seeded Rocketeers entered Thursday’s MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl game knowing how dynamic the weapons were on the opposite sideline for top-seeded Marblehead High.
The unbeaten Magicians (12-0) proved it right off the bat, despite having their opening nine-play drive stall in the red zone, and continued to show it with a handful of game-changing plays en route to a 35-28 victory over the Rocketeers.
Marblehead finished with touchdown plays of 72 and 83 yards, respectively, both of which came from junior dual-threat Connor Cronin. The latter proved to be the game-winning score with 3:22 left in regulation.
"They were a good team,” senior captain Tyler DeMattio said after the loss. “We knew that coming in. We gave it everything we had. Everyone left everything out there on the field. That's all that matters."
Cronin (three touchdowns) finished with a noteworthy 285 yards of offense. He caught 10 passes from Marblehead quarterback Josh Robertson and turned it into 263 receiving yards while rushing for 22 yards on five attempts.
"He's (Cronin) awesome," Johnson said. "We had seen that on film. I was very concerned about our ability to match up with their guys in the slot. They're just great playmakers."
Marblehead finished with 346 yards of offense with 290 coming through the air from Robertson (14-for-18, four touchdowns). The Rocketeers finished with a nearly identical 345 yards of offense with 201 coming on the ground behind DeMattio (24 rushes for 105 yards, three touchdowns).
But Marblehead's quick-strike ability changed the game on more than one occasion. The Magicians needed fewer than three plays on four of their five touchdown drives.
"They just had a couple big plays. It's really all it was,” DeMattio said. "We stopped them all game and then two of the touchdowns were 70-plus yards. Just can't do anything about it. You just have to put it behind you."
The Magicians covered 45 yards on seven plays and scored on the first snap of the second quarter, then covered 74 yards on three plays with just 43 seconds left in the first half. It allowed Marblehead to go into the half tied 14-all, rather than trailing 14-7 with North Attleboro getting the second-half kickoff.
The Magicians opened the second half covering 20 yards on one play after a North Attleboro interception and then, on their next possession, covered 21 yards on two plays to take a 28-14 lead. Marblehead scored 21 unanswered points in a span of 4:02 from the second to the third quarter.
The game-winning score capped a possession in which Marblehead covered 86 yards on three plays. Each of Cronin’s long scores came as he shook off a few North Attleboro defenders, proving slippery to tackle with the ball in his hands.
"We were able to hit those big plays," Cronin said after Marblehead’s first-ever championship. "We played great on offense the whole game. I mean, we were able to put drives together, scored a couple big plays.
"That North Attleboro team was great," Cronin continued. "They were tough. They played hard. They knew how to drive the ball and get in the end zone. We knew we had to put up more points, and then, at the end of the day, we did."
The Rocketeers did have a few crucial stops to keep them in it, including one that helped them score 14 unanswered points to tie the game.
North Attleboro put together a goal-line stand on Marblehead's first offensive possession with a pair of pass break ups by junior defensive back Nathan Shultz; senior defensive end Keysun Wise came away with a crucial third-down sack to force a Marblehead punt late in the second quarter; and perhaps the biggest play for the North defense came as senior cornerback Gavin Wells recovered a Marblehead fumble with nine minutes left in regulation. The Rocketeers used that defensive stand to go on a 13-play, 71 yard drive before DeMattio’s third touchdown tied it 28-28.
"We just ran up against a tough team with a few too many weapons that we couldn't match up with," Johnson said.
North Attleboro, which, was looking for the program's eighth MIAA Super Bowl championship and first since 2002, concluded its season 8-4.
