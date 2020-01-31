MANSFIELD — Makhi Baskin’s senior season with the Mansfield High basketball team was set to start in just three days. Just 10 days prior, he and his teammates on the Hornet football team had won the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl.
Unfortunately for Makhi and the rest of the Baskin family, that’s when their world changed.
On Dec. 17, Makhi’s older brother, Fred Baskin IV, died unexpectedly. He was 27 years old.
Fred was a two-sport athlete at Mansfield High starting his junior year, when the family moved to Mansfield. He played for coach Mike Redding’s football team and coach Mike Vaughan’s basketball program before graduating in 2010.
His passion for sports was one that he passed down to his brother.
Makhi, 18, remembers watching as Fred helped lead the Hornet basketball team to the South Sectional finals in 2009.
And it went both ways.
Fred was watching from the stands as Makhi intercepted a pass on the field at Gillette Stadium during the Hornets’ Super Bowl win roughly 10 years later.
“He was just that brother to always support and he was always there for me when I needed him, at the big moments,” Makhi said.
It’s one of the many reasons they were able to establish such a close relationship.
“Honestly, my two brothers (Fred and Nick, 21) were my biggest role models in high school,” Makhi said. “My dad (Fred Baskin III) was probably my biggest role model when I was growing up because I always wanted to be like my dad, but when I got into sports, I wanted to be like my brothers.”
Now Makhi is left entering the same gym where Fred spent two years. He’s left taking the floor without his big brother cheering him on.
But Makhi pushes on. He continues to play despite a tragic loss, and despite initially not wanting to.
“When it first happened, I wanted to be with my family and I wanted to stop playing,” he said. “Then I talked to my dad (Fred) and talked to my brother (Nick) and told them I felt like giving it up right now, coming back to it when I felt like it.
“But they were like, ‘You need to stay on the course of playing. You need to keep your mind distracted because that’s the only thing he (Fred) would want you to do. Keep playing basketball.’”
Fred Baskin III said he thought it would help Makhi, despite the family taking the grieving process “moment by moment.”
“From coaching in the past, and playing other sports, basketball or any sport is good to help a situation like that, and a lot of other situations,” he said. “You know, I feel he should keep playing, I feel he should try to focus more, but obviously it can also hurt your performance because one minute it just pops in your head when you’re not even expecting it.”
“It’s crazy,” Fred added, fighting back tears. “I can’t explain it. One minute you’re driving along and the next minute it’s like you want to punch the windshield. Or one minute you’re sitting there having dinner and next you want to toss your plate across the room. It’s hard to explain. It’s just moment by moment, and I miss my son.”
With the support from Vaughan and his Hornet teammates, a few of whom played football and basketball with Makhi, the senior guard returned to practice after just two days away. He’s since shown a resilience that has impressed the team.
“I think when I talked to him the first couple of days after it happened, I was obviously not sure where his state of mind would be,” Vaughan said. “And I wasn’t sure if I would see him for a few days, or a week or a couple of weeks for that matter. And two days later he showed up and said, ‘Coach, I just want to practice.’”
Makhi had told Vaughan that he needed an escape, he needed to get away from those mourning, even if it was just a few hours a day.
“I thought the team did a pretty good job rallying around the situation, being very supportive,” Vaughan said. “Young teenage boys don’t necessarily show a ton of emotion. So, I think a lot of it was they were really there just to try to show their support for Mahki, do what they could to kind of help him and keep a positive outlook.”
Three nights after his brother’s death, Makhi took the floor as the Hornets hosted Sharon High in their season-opener on Dec. 20. He tried to block it out as he ran through layup lines, all while teammates seemed to give him a more emotional embrace than they did others.
Prior to the game, the Mansfield community took part in a moment of silence for Fred. Makhi stood near the basket, visibly distraught, as two-sport teammate T.J. Guy consoled him. Spectators looked on in sadness as well.
“It was probably the hardest part because of all the support around me,” Makhi said of the pregame dedication. “Everybody wearing red and stuff, and that happened. So, I think that’s what hurt me the most.”
But from that moment, Makhi has continued to be there with the Hornets, who have won 11 of their first 13 games.
“Me continuing to play, it’s like, I feel like Fred just always played,” Makhi said. “And he was always a happy kid so I feel like I try to be happy like him, and keep playing basketball and be happy while I’m doing it. But at times it gets difficult. Every time I step on a court, since he played there where I’m playing, I just think about him all the time. So, it’s hard. But I feel like if I gave up, he would be upset.”
Makhi said he will continue to keep his brother’s memory alive through everything he does. He’ll remember both the memories the two shared together, as well as, those he had of watching Fred, his big brother.
Fred will certainly be watching on as well.
