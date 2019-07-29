NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a natural name for a baseball camp — the 297 Baseball Academy.
After all, 297 is the international telecommunications code for the island of Aruba.
“We’ve been going down there for so many years now and got to meet some baseball-minded people, so that’s how it originated,” said North Attleboro’s Brodie Carey, the former Bishop Feehan High (class of 2018) baseball star who is a sophomore at the University of Maine.
Carey, who was redshirted for his freshman season, and several stateside friends conferred with a pair of Arubans with baseball roots to organize the 297 Baseball Academy, which will be held the weekend of Aug. 10-11 for boys aged 18 and younger.
“I’ve made friends with a number of people down there, made some connections and we all decided that a camp of this sort would be a great way to further develop the sport,” Carey said.
Passport in hand, Carey is heading to Aruba this weekend to iron out all of the minor details for the camp in preparation for the first toss.
“It was amazing how this just took off,” Carey said of generating interest through social media, while also appearing on Aruban radio to promote the academy as an avenue for young baseball players to enhance their baseball skills.
There will be a morning session each day for boys 12 and under and an afternoon session for boys aged 13 and older, with each consisting of three hours of instruction involving individuals learning to play each position on the field, teaching batting skills, defensive technique and promoting physical conditioning.
Some 75 youths are enrolled for the camp, with another 20 on a waiting list. Joining Carey on the staff from the states will be Marshall Quinley via CCRI and LaSalle Academy (Providence) along with softball star and University of North Carolina-bound Kayla Baptista. The on-island coaches are Josh Simon, an Aruban who played at State Fair CC in Missouri and Ryan Huntington, another native born Aruban who played at Grambling State.
“We went on radio to spread the word, and with the social media, people started coming to us,” Carey said. “They haven’t had something like this before — a developmental clinic, the option for prospects to get recruiting videos done and be able to be seen by people in the U.S. to go to school.”
Carey’s dad, Jim Carey, who is a Northeast Regional scout for the Chicago Cubs, recalls first setting foot on Aruba soil decades ago and not seeing many kids playing baseball, never mind soccer or basketball.
“I didn’t notice any of that,” the elder Carey said. “But since then they have two beautiful stadiums, in Santa Cruz and in San Nicolas,” the former, Nadi Croes-Crimo Angela Stadium being the site of the younger Carey’s 297 Academy. Both turf-based stadiums are similar to Marciano Stadium in Brockton.
“There is a lot of talent down there, those kids have great hands,” the elder Carey said from his perspective of watching games on Aruba where there are no Little League, American Legion or school teams, just club teams. “Brodie has been wanting to do this for years.”
Through the Carey’s stateside connections with another Aruban of international baseball fame, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox caught wind of the project and club president Dave Dombrowski donated gloves, shirts, cleats, socks, shorts, hats, batting gloves and the like to the cause.
“The Red Sox, with Xander (Bogaerts) being such an Aruban influence, were very generous in donating all sorts of baseball stuff that we can use to get the camp off the ground,” the younger Carey said. “The Red Sox donated tons of stuff with the Red Sox logo on them.”
Carey will be paying a baggage surcharge as he has assembled a half-dozen large equipment bags, weighing as much as 50 pounds, to haul the baseball gear through Queen Beatrix Airport in Oranjestad.
Carey played for coach Erik Everton at Bishop Feehan High and was red-shirted this past season as a freshman in Orono, Maine. He joined the Black Bears on their winter trip to Florida State and shares a room on campus with another local UMaine baseball player, Nick Sinacola, who pitched North Attleboro High to the MIAA Div. 2 state tournament championship in 2018.
“We have to bring our own stuff down too,” Carey said of the entire staff paying for their own expenses.
“They have (grassroot youth) baseball leagues, but they’re not the best run,” Carey added of the organizations. “They don’t play a lot of games. Once people heard about it, they all got excited. In fact, we have 12 pro scouts coming,” from Curacao and Aruba, representing the Caribbean Baseball League.
“They’ll be there to watch the showcase for the older kids. For the younger kids, it’s more teaching them baseball. We’ll be doing individual and group work. We’ll teach about physical conditioning, agility work.
“It is sort of a community project because we are working with social services down there,” Carey added. “The banks down there like to donate to sports, so we’ve been told that they’ll help us. Once the (Aruban) government sees how we run this and like it, then they’ll want to put some money into it.”
“A lot of times during the winter when I was down there, a lot of the pro guys would come back and they’d hold workouts. We did some pickup (games) stuff on a dirt field, a completely skin (grassless) field, even the outfield.”
“I think that I was 10 months old, the first time my parents brought me there, and in the back of my mind, this was something that I always wanted to do. No one was doing it — nothing was happening, so I said, ‘Why not? Let’s try it and see if it works.’ ”
Carey hopes that this will be just the beginning of the 297 Baseball Academy’s stay in Aruba.
