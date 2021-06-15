ATTLBORO — Mark Mangiaratti, a graduate of Attleboro High, won the men’s closed division title in the Attleboro Recreation Department’s annual tennis tournament Tuesday.
Mangiaratti won the divisionwith a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sri Devulapally.
The Recreation Dept. will hold the men’s and women’s singles tournament starting Wednesday at Finberg Field.
