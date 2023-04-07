For Mansfield’s Hannah Gentili, basketball — either playing or practicing it — is a four-season sport.
And all of the practice has paid off for the 11-year-old fifth grader at Jordan/Jackson Elementary School who recently won the Elks Hoop Shoot New England Contest, qualifying her for a trip to the national finals to be held April 20-23 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
“Hannah is very excited about making it to the finals in Chicago,” said Ryan Gentili, her father and coach. “She is aware of the honor behind this national competition and is proud and excited to represent New England among the nine national regions.”
To get there, Hannah started playing basketball at 2 years old as a way to bond and play with her brothers, Benjamin, now 17, and Isaac and Jacob, both 16, and she hasn’t stopped since.
Hannah started playing in the Mansfield Youth Basketball League in first grade, and has been on the Mansfield Metrowest travel team, which her father coaches and her mother Maggie keeps the scorebook and statistics for, since fourth grade. She also plays for the Take Charge AAU Team in the fall and spring, making basketball a sport she practices formally twice per week for about an hour and a half each practice.
When Hannah is not playing or practicing for an organized basketball team, Gentili says his daughter jumps at any chance to play in the family’s driveway, especially as the weather gets warmer.
This season, Gentili said Hannah has practiced free throw shots more than ever.
Jim Burke, the coordinator of the Hoop Shoot for Mansfield Elks Lodge 2633, said more than 60 children, ages 8 to 13 from throughout the area, competed in this year’s local contest held at Mass Premier Courts in Foxboro, with Hannah coming in first place. She won her age group, 10-11-year-olds, making 18 out of 25 free throws.
After winning the local competition, she moved on to the Circle District Hoop Shoot in January, competing against winners from seven other lodges. She won there by making 17 out of 25 free throws, advancing to the State Hoop Shoot Contest in February, where she won by hitting 18 out of 25 free throws. Finally, she took the New England competition on March 11, making 18 out of 25 foul shots.
“This is the first competitor I have had make it to nationals,” Burke said. “I have had several kids make it to regionals, but this is truly special and well-deserved for Hannah.”
The win made Hannah the top girls free throw shooter for her age in the New England region, Ryan Gentili said, adding that while his daughter is competitive by nature, she’s also humble.
“She gives everything her best,” he said. “She is looking forward to meeting the contestants from around the country.”
For Gentili, being able to share a common interest with his daughter and be her coach has given them a strong bond.
“As the coach, I often also find myself a fan when I’m watching her play,” he said. “The last playoff game of this season that she played in really stands out to me. We played a team in a higher division, and she had an incredible game, scoring 25 points and helping her team win our first playoff game in two seasons.
“Beyond scoring points, she impresses me in so many other ways on the court,” he added. “She involves everyone else in the game, cheers on her teammates, and plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor.”