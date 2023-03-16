Vaughan-Dolores-Downs

From left, Mansfield High boys basketball coach Mike Vaugah, Bishop Feehan High girls basketball coach Amy Dolores and Foxboro High girls basketball coach Lisa Downs lead their teams into their respective MIAA state finals.

 The Sun Chronicle Staff

Three area high school basketball teams stand ready to hit the court for the final time this season with a chance to win a state championship.

UMass Lowell’s Tsongas Center will be the site for this weekend’s state finals actions as the second-seeded Mansfield boys and fifth-seeded Foxboro girls both aim for MIAA Division 2 crowns while in Division 1, the No. 2 Bishop Feehan girls await their final 32 minutes on the court in their championship contest.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.