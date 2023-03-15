MANSFIELD
Eddie McCoy may be one of the top shooting forwards on the Mansfield High boys basketball team, but he doesn’t own the top rung in his own family’s basketball ladder.
When it comes to the sweetest shooting stroke in the McCoy clan, Eddie takes a back seat behind his dad Steve, who played basketball at Siena College; his mom Meghan, who played at Westwood High; and his elder brother Johnny, a redshirt junior in the University of Delaware program.
McCoy, a junior marksman for the Hornets, has honed his shooting and scoring skills to such proficiency that he has scored 93 points in the first four rounds of the MIAA Division 2 state tournament, guiding Mansfield into Friday’s title tilt. The No. 2 seed Hornets (25-2) will take on top-seeded and defending champion Malden Catholic in Lowell with a 5:30 p.m. tapoff.
McCoy is one of three brothers — Shayne, the eldest who played football at Mansfield High; Johnny; and Mike, a freshman hoopster in the Hornets program. Their sister, Ann Marie, is third in the hierarchy of siblings, and a former Hornet hoopster, as well.
“I learned how to shoot at a young age from my dad,” Eddie McCoy said before reviewing game film of Malden Catholic. “My dad always reminded me of my mechanics, to focus on them before every game. The usual stuff about shooting form, how to use my legs, release points, following through with my shot. I can beat him any day best-of-10 free throws.”
McCoy’s postseason performances have been remarkable, but not surprising, according to Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan.
In Mansfield’s first-round win over No. 34 Newburyport, McCoy dropped in 12 points, including 10 during the first quarter to set the tone for the Hornets’ 46-point rout.
In the second round against No. 15 Salem, McCoy scored a career-best 31 points as he drained 12 of 17 shots from the floor. McCoy scored 11 first quarter points, against setting the tone for the Hornets who were without injured junior starters — point guard Davon Sanders and swingman Trevor Foley. Mcoy tallied 15 fourth quarter points as Mansfield secured a 21-point win.
In the Hornets’ quarterfinal romp over No. 10 Marblehead, McCoy produced 22 points in a 27-point win. McCoy drained a pair of third quarter 3-pointers to give the Hornets a 29-point lead midway through the third quarter
Most recently, in Mansfield’s 20-point semifinal win over No. 6 Nashoba Regional, McCoy delivered 28 points. He scored 16 first half points, with nine in the first quarter to put Mansfield ahead 17-8, then seven more in the second quarter to help the Hornets to a 29-22 lead at intermission. McCoy hit three free throws in the first couple of minutes of the fourth quarter against Nashoba to create separation, then swiped a pass and drove to the basket for two more points and a 56-38 Hornet lead with just over four minutes remaining.
McCoy went from averaging just over 10 points per game during the regular season, to more than doubling that total, averaging 23 points per outing over a quartet of postseason games.
“He’s making a strong case at being better than Johnny, but Johnny will always hold a special place in my heart,” Vaughan said. “He’s getting to that level, to that point.”
Elder brother Johnny McCoy is perhaps the most celebrated of the brothers. The 2018 Hockomock League MVP, McCoy helped the Hornets to a 27-2 record that season and to Mansfield’s first ever MIAA Division 1 State Championship. McCoy averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game that season and then went on to matriculate as a student-athlete in 2018-19 at the Tilton (N.H.) School.
“John was kind of a role model for me,” Eddie McCoy said of his brother, who appeared in 24 games with seven starting assignments for the Blue Hens this season.
“Johnny helped with my shooting form too, but Rocky took it from there,” McCoy said of Rocky DeAndrade, the former Mansfield High star and MASCAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2018 playing for North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba at Bridgewater State. McCoy’s adolescent tutelage was nurtured shooting and playing games morning, noon and night at Mass. Premier Courts and during the AAU summer circuit.
“He’s stepped in and made big plays,” Vaughan said. “He’s picked up a lot of slack under the circumstances,” Vaughan added of being without Sanders and Foley over the past trio of tournament games. “We needed a second or a third guy,” Vaughan said of McCoy’s notoriety as a scorer and his ability to deliver points. McCoy’s proficiency at putting points on the scoreboard improved with each game, especially late in the season — scoring 18 points against Stoughton, 12 points (with five rebounds and three steals) and against Hingham, 15 points (13 by halftime) as the Hornets stunned previously unbeaten Archbishop Williams to win the Roundball Classic.
“He always showed a capability (of scoring),” Vaughan said of McCoy’s potential through the first month of the season, his first in a prime time starting role. “There would be games that I would look at the shot chart and he would have six or seven shots and I’d ask him about it and he would say that he wanted to get other people involved (in the offense). But, I’d tell him we kind of need you involved.
“Some of our trouble early in the year was guys not identifying what was going to make us the best team that we could be,” We kind of realized that we need our offense to score, we need hin with back cuts and curling and finding opportunities to score. We needed for him to move and get the ball back in his hands.”
“He’s doing it at all levels,” Vaughan said of McCoy being able to score in transition, off of the offensive backboard, hit 3-pointers and medium-range jumpers. “He’s taking over games and doing it in the flow,” Vaughan continued. “He allowing his teammates to contribute and he’s not trying to do it all.”
The Hornets will need McCoy, and likely even more, to beat Malden Catholic.
“They’re very good, they’re deep and they play hard,” Vaughan said. “They’re not bigger (than Mansfield), but they are a very good basketball team. They shoot it well, they get up in transition, they’re good defensively. They are always well-prepared, so I am anticipating a dogfight.”
Probably just as feisty as the McCoy family pickup games in the 3-on-3 or 2-on-2 skirmishes.
“Basketball is a lot of fun, especially to still be playing in March, I can never get tired of it,” McCoy said. “Basketball was pretty much it for me growing up. Coach Vaughan has confidence in me. I’m kind of a shooting forward, it’s not like that I surprised myself, I had confidence in what I could do.
“I think my confidence is a lot higher than it was during the regular season. My shot is feeling really good right now.”
And that has the Hornets feeling really good as well.