MANSFIELD — Registration continues for the Mansfield Doubles Tennis Tournament to be held Aug. 7-8 at Memorial Park.
Competition is open to all area men and women with various divisions — men’s “A” and “B”, women’s division, mixed doubles division and youth 16 and under. Registration fee is $15 for town residents, $20 for non-residents for the round-robin competition. Entries may be made on the town of Mansfield website or by contacting gbeleastock@retailnetwork.com.
Individuals who do not have a partner may register and a doubles partner will be located for them.
