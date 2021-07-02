MANSFIELD — The annual Mansfield Open Doubles Tennis Tournament is slated for the weekend of Aug. 7-8. Registration is open for the men’s, women’s, mixed doubles and high school divisions.
Matches will be played on the courts at Memorial Park. Individuals who do not have a partner may register and a playing partner will be found.
Entry fee is $15 for Mansfield residents and $20 for non-residents. For further information, contact gbelastock@retailnetwork.com.
The round-robin format will feature teams with the best records advancing to the semifinal and final rounds. Competition will be in both men’s A and B divisions, a women’s division, a mixed doubles division and a nigh school (16 and under) division.
