MANSFIELD — Mansfield High junior football and basketball standout T.J. Guy has verbally committed to play football at the University of Michigan.
“There are definitely a few coaches that I was extremely close with and have developed a close relationship with that have made my decision really hard,” said Guy, who was also strongly recruited by NCAA Division I programs like Boston College and Nebraska.
Guy played offensive tackle and defensive end for coach Mike Redding’s once-beaten MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl football champions and served as a center-power forward for coach Mike Vaughan’s 23-win, MIAA Division 1 South Sectional champion Hornet basketball team.
“I’m choosing a school where I will excel on the field and the classroom,” the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Guy said of his decision to align his academic and athletic program in the Big Ten Conference. “I’m excited to commit to Michigan.
“I’m 100 percent behind my decision and ready to be a Wolverine,” said Guy.
Guy cited the relationships that he developed in the recruiting process with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Don Brown (the former UMass-Amherst head coach) and defensive line coach Shaun Nua.
“I have a good relationship with the coaches, it feels right,” Guy said of making his decision to attend Michigan last week while completing his on-line academic work at Mansfield High and working out in the neighborhood to maintain his physical well-being.
Guy is one of a half-dozen high school players from Massachusetts to have committed to Michigan over the past two years, joining St. Sebastian Academy two-way end Louis Hansen and Casey Phinney, a linebacker who attends the Noble and Greenough School as part of the class of 2021.
Guy’s stock as a football player was enhanced by his swiftness and strength on the basketball floor for the Hornets. Guy becomes one of only a handful of players to come out of Mansfield High to play football at a NCAA Division I school. All three previous Hornet Division 1 players attended Boston College — 1996 Eagle football team captain Omari Walker, Corey Eason and Gerry Willette (Class of 2000). Another notable Hockomock League product to attend BC was former Foxboro High great and NFL All-Pro (with Denver) Tom Nalen.
Both Redding and Vaughan gauged those physical tools as being rare for a high school player. Both indicated that his determination and desire to become better as an individual player and contribute to the team goals vaulted dramatically from his sophomore to his junior year. Guy has now become a captain-elect for both his senior season Hornet football and basketball teams.
“He’s only played three years of football, so he’s getting a better feel for the game,” Redding said of Guy’s development. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger in the weight room and knowing the game, this year he played with a lot more confidence than he did as a sophomore.
“Michigan is getting a player who makes plays all over the field,” said Redding. “He has the package, that’s what colleges like — not just a big, strong kid but one with athletic ability. He can probably play wherever.”
Guy is projected as a defensive end, but would fit into the Wolverines’ scheme as an outside linebacker due to his speed.
“There are not many starters on an offensive line that are also starters on their high school basketball team, dribbling, dunking, shooting 3’s.,” Redding said. “He came back as a junior bigger and stronger and just dominated whoever was across the line of scrimmage from him.”
Guy was scheduled for a recruiting visit to Michigan during the spring break week, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of that trip for the time being.
“I’m excited to keep working and getting better at the next level,” Guy said. “I have to say thank you to all the college coaches that recruited me and showed an interest in me during the process.
According to the scouting service 247Sports Composite, Guy ranks No. 758 among all recruits — seniors or juniors in the nation. He was ranked the No. 5 player in all of Massachusetts and ranked at No. 31 nationally among defensive ends.
Guy had initially considered Boston College and several members of the Eagles football staff were on hand to watch him occasionally play basketball. In addition to BC and Nebraska, Guy also had overtures from Connecticut, Virginia, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
“Saturday afternoons, to play in front of 100,000 people and on TV, in bowl games,” Redding said of the Michigan program in comparison with other options for Guy. “You’re playing for a national championship at Michigan.
“These colleges go all over the country and T.J. had eight, nine, 10 high end Division 1 schools looking at him,” Redding added. “They all thought that he was one of the better players in the country that they were looking at. T.J. will be the first one to venture out, to play in the Big Ten – it’s a pretty cool opportunity.”
The Wolverines compiled a 9-4 record last season and were ranked No. 17 nationally, losing their Citrus Bowl game to No. 9 Alabama 35-16. Michigan has been among the top 25 ranked collegiate football teams in five seasons under Harbaugh.
The Wolverines’ defense ranked among the top 12 teams nationally for the fourth consecutive year under Brown. All 11 Michigan defensive starters earned All-Big Ten recognition, Brown having 43 All Big Ten players over the past four seasons.
“I feel like I’ll succeed no matter what happens if I go there,” Guy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.