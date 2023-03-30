MANSFIELD — Mansfield High announced its 2023 class of former-student athletes to be added to its Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Joining the hall will be 16 former Mansfield High student-athletes in an expanded class that adds 20 spring sports. Leading the way of former Hornet standouts are Ron Gentil (Class of 1962), BJ Sparrow (1989), Diane Jackson (1961), Jimmy Connors (2005), Kathryn Campbell (2011) and Paul Souza (1979).

