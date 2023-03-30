MANSFIELD — Mansfield High announced its 2023 class of former-student athletes to be added to its Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Joining the hall will be 16 former Mansfield High student-athletes in an expanded class that adds 20 spring sports. Leading the way of former Hornet standouts are Ron Gentil (Class of 1962), BJ Sparrow (1989), Diane Jackson (1961), Jimmy Connors (2005), Kathryn Campbell (2011) and Paul Souza (1979).
Gentili joins the hall as a baseball player after previously being inducted for his success on the Mansfield football field and the basketball court. Sparrow, a softball player, is the first woman to be inducted to the Mansfield High School Sports Hall of Fame for three sports — having previously being inducted for field hockey and basketball.
Jackson, known in her playing days as Diane Liberatore, will be the first alumnus inducted as both a coach and an athlete. Jackson coached girls tennis at Mansfield High and is also a dual inductee for tennis and girls basketball.
Connors and Campbell join the hall for two sports apiece, the only two in the class to do so. Connors joins for wrestling and football while Campbell will be inducted for girls lacrosse and basketball.
Souza joins the hall for boys track and field after previously being inducted for basketball. Souza was a 1,000-point scorer for the Hornets.
Also named to the hall are Grant Certuse (golf, 2008), Cindy Conquest (volleyball, 2006), Megan Grimshaw (2009, girls track and field), Maddie Guzinski (gymnastics, 2006), Matthew Souza (boys swim and dive, 2010), Rosemarie Aldo (girls swim and dive, 2012), Bob Morrison (boys tennis, 1983), Patrick Hill (boys lacrosse, 2002), Kathryn O’Reilly (lacrosse and baseball, 2011), Brendan Carroll (boys ice hockey, 2009) and Paige Harrington (girls hockey, 2011).
Alumni eligible for the hall of fame must be at least 10 years removed from their graduation from Mansfield High.
“We are proud to welcome these 16 former student-athletes into the Mansfield High School Sports Hall of Fame,” Mansfield High athletic director Timothy Selmon said. “We look forward to continuing to honor these extremely talented individuals and give them the recognition they deserve.”
Sports added to the hall this year include baseball, softball, gymnastics, wrestling, volleyball, golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls hockey, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls swimming and diving, and both boys and girls spring and winter track.
The Mansfield Hall of Fame Committee will continue its traditional Fall Hall of Fame Banquet in November for both boys and girls soccer, basketball, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics. The spring banquet for next year will include boys and girls track and field/cross country, swim and dive, baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse, and hockey.
The expansion and inductees will be celebrated on Friday, May 19, at the EnVision Hotel and Conference Center Mansfield-Foxboro, 31 Hampshire Street, Mansfield.
Admission will be $50 per person and includes dinner and a cash bar.
