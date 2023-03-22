MANSFIELD — Mansfield High defensive coordinator Mark DeGirolamo has been selected by the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association as Assistant Coach of The Year.
DeGirolamo, a Mansfield resident and a 1990 graduate of Mansfield High, began his career in 2003 as a science teacher at Qualters Middle School before moving to his role as an assistant offensive line and linebackers coach with the Hornets’ varsity team the following year.
DeGirolamo also leads the strength and conditioning program for the team, and organizes leadership seminars for players.
DeGirolamo admitted Wednesday night that he was surprised to see the notification letter come in the mail.
“It’s quite an honor to be recognized for something like this,” DeGirolamo said. “I’ve been around Mansfield pretty much my entire life and spent all my coaching career there. I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with a lot of great guys.
“It’s always nice when you’ve got a good group of kids who buy into what you’re selling, too,” DeGirolamo added. “We give the kids a lot of opportunity to thrive, on and off the field. I try to be available for them as much as I can. There’s a lot that goes into it. It really is a 365 days-a-year job.”
A 20-year coaching veteran, DeGirolamo helped the Hornets clinch state titles in 2004, 2010, 2013 and 2019. He was also a part of the program’s 12 Hockomock League Championships. Prior to joining head coach Mike Redding’s staff, DeGirolamo volunteered with Mansfield Youth Football for seven years. In addition to football he is also an assistant coach with the lacrosse team and has coached in the Mansfield Youth Lacrosse Program.
“Good programs have good kids that buy into what you’re selling and I think that’s why we’re competitive every year and there’s always good battles,” DeGirolamo said. “It’s an honor to be recognized, but this truly is a team effort.”
Both of DeGirolmao’s sons have played prominently in Mansfield High’s athletic programs. Mark Jr. graduated last spring and is now a freshman on Bridgewater State University’s football team while Ryan will graduate this spring as a multi-sport athlete like his brother Andrew, the youngest of the trio, who is a freshman at Mansfield and is a tri-sport athlete.
DeGirolamo’s wife is a math teacher at Qualters Middle School and the varsity volleyball coach for the Hornets.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.