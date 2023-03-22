MANSFIELD — Mansfield High defensive coordinator Mark DeGirolamo has been selected by the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association as Assistant Coach of The Year.

DeGirolamo, a Mansfield resident and a 1990 graduate of Mansfield High, began his career in 2003 as a science teacher at Qualters Middle School before moving to his role as an assistant offensive line and linebackers coach with the Hornets’ varsity team the following year.

