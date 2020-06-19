Mansfield High's Liz Healy honored as student-athlete, looking ahead to WPI

MANSFIELD — Liz Healy skates with a different stride at the hockey rink.
On the turf at Alumni Field at Mansfield High School, she carries herself with an air of assertiveness.
In the classroom, having taken three Advance Placement courses for the second semester, winning a National Honor Society award and earning a ranking among the best of the best academically in the senior class, Healy seems to have chartered a course of courageousness on many a platform.
It was with no surprise that she was deemed one of the Hockomock League’s Student-Athletes of the Year for Mansfield High, having prepared herself to become an aerospace engineering major at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
With the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team, Healy has been a three-year member of the varsity, putting her name on the roster as a sophomore and skating as a center, serving as team captain.
With the Mansfield High girls’ lacrosse team, Healy has been a four-year backline defender for the Hornets, who won 30 matches over the previous three seasons and qualified for the MIAA Tournament twice.
And she has even tended to a regular shift in these pandemic times at Roche Bros. Supermarket.
Just consider the praise of her personality from Foxboro-Mansfield hockey coach Roy Bain.
“If I had to use one word to describe Liz it would be conscientious,” Bain said. “She’s very, very mature. She’s a very humble kid, too. She knows what she says and how she acts is going to affect other people – she has that awareness.
“She has natural leadership characteristics.”
Hockey has been in Healy’s blood for a long time as her dad David, a Dedham native, would always have the television tuned into a Boston Bruins game. Her mom Karen served as chauffeur and chaperone for early morning and weekend practice sessions with the Walpole Express and King Philip-Walpole youth programs.
Healy was holding out hope that Mansfield High would have a graduation ceremony June 7, but that memory evaporated, too , save for a car parade through the 02048 district.
The online academic experience through the second semester was difficult for her.
“(It) was not engaging, that absence of engaging made it harder to learn,” Healy said. “It wasn’t my cup of tea. It was tough for the teachers, too, trying to prepare material for the students.”
Healy’s interest in the sciences and engineering will fuel her time at WPI. She’ll join three other area Hockomock League Scholar-Athletes at the school — North Attleboro High softball standout Abby Gallagher and King Philip Regional High School three-sport standout Samantha Robison.
“I like the three classes each trimester,” Healy said of the accelerated WPI academic program. “They have so many (engineering) options, they stress projects a lot and they have a really good study abroad program – the experience that WPI gives you is really good.”
Although the school does not have a women’s varsity hockey program, she intends to play with the club team.
“I just want to play,” Healy said. “And not being able to play lacrosse this spring made me really want to play sports – it will be a good stress reliever, the classes at WPI are really rigorous.”
Her routine and discipline as a high school student-athlete have been well-harbored by her parents to whom she attributes a lot of her success.
“Developing good habits is a big part of (it),” she said. “It’s how you’ve learned how to do things. You have to stay consistent with everything that you do, to put my mind to that task — it’s made me be well-rounded as a person.”
She’s applied those good habits to sports.
“I like to put my mind to things,” she said. “I’ve been able to manage everything.
“It’s also to enjoy what you’re doing. I’ve always enjoyed learning. I’m glad that I played sports, it’s made me a better person.”
The absence of a spring season for lacrosse, softball, tennis, track and baseball athletes may have eroded the skills of some experienced players and tempered the development of younger student-athletes not exposed to everyday training and the lack of competition.
“I think it has an impact, just getting that game experience makes a difference,” Healy said. “It’s tough for the underclassmen, even the freshmen. They’re going to be sophomores next year without a year of playing at the high school level, it’s going to be different – it’s a tough break for them.”
Healy admitted it was a “big jump” for her to sign up for the Mansfield High lacrosse program as a freshman, not having engaged in the sport previously, even with a youth or club team.
“My stickwork was not up to par when I started off, so I started playing defense,” Healy said of camouflaging some of her shortcomings in terms of reaction time and passing. “I wanted to try something new, I chose defense because I was a center in hockey. That first year challenged by determination.”
With the Foxboro-Mansfield hockey team, Healy centered a line with Foxboro High’s Tess Luciano and Emma Garland, a sister Hornet. She had one goal and five assists for a team which won 11 games, taking 23 points out of 21 games and out-scoring foes by 20 (67-47).
During her freshman season at Mansfield High, Healy remained with her Walpole Express club program because she said she” wasn’t up to the skill level that I wanted to be at.”
“I’m kind of sorry that I didn’t play (with the high school team that year),” she said. “I like to play with girls who are older and more experienced, it brings your skill level up.”
Healy was actually involved with ballet and dancing as a youth.
“I was about 10 and decided that I was sick of it,” she said. “I gave up dance to play hockey in sixth grade. I loved my childhood growing up at the rink!”
From then on, Healy became ever true to the hockey culture, “I love lacrosse, but nothing compares to hockey,” she said. “I never played a sport like it, it’s so much fun. Whenever I step on the ice, nothing else is on my mind – it’s just hockey.”
Bain, her coach, said her effort and determination were key.
“She was a digger, you could always count on her for maximum effort all the time,” he said. “She’s a grinder, that whole line we used to keep the opposition in its own zone, there’s no quit in that line.
Healy was able to transfer her hockey skills to lacrosse.
“It made it easier for me to pick up cradling (the ball, compared to the stick-handling in hockey,” she said. “Hockey is such a physical sport, that’s such a big part of the game, so with girls’ lacrosse you can’t even touch someone!”
Healy will forever remember a Hockomock League lacrosse match in the spring 2019.
“We’re even match and it started raining, then absolutely poured the entire time – it was freezing too,” she recalled. “It was one of our best games and I was feeling really proud of how I played individually and how the entire team played and we won.”
Of course, she has an equally memorable hockey moment, too.
Against Walpole, Foxboro-Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop was injured and was forced to leave the ice. Without a reserve, Healy and her teammates relied on six skaters.
“Not only was it tied and we played those last few minutes without a goalie, we scored a goal and won 4-3!” she said. “I’ll remember this one forever!”
As a child, Healy had to learn how to skate first before playing hockey. With lacrosse, she just had to pick up a stick.
“I had to learn how to play hockey after I learned how to skate,” Healy chuckled, having worn the same pair of skates with the Foxboro-Mansfield forces throughout her high school career.
“And the running in lacrosse, I didn’t have the chance to do that with hockey, to build that endurance. With hockey I was really able to help out in the corners and what I really improved on was breakouts, moving the puck around in general, getting the puck up to the other end of the ice.”
To be truthful, Healy will forever remember those early morning visits to the rink for practice, the hot chocolate and coffee from the concession and chit-chat with her mom. “Was it fun? Not really,” she beamed. “But, looking back some of the best memories that I have of hockey are driving to the rink at 4:30 in the morning!”
