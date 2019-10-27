MANSFIELD — The road to the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl travels along Route 140 for both the Mansfield High and King Philip Regional High football teams.
The MIAA playoffs will begin Friday with the No. 2 seed Hornets (6-1) hosting Marshfield while the the No. 3 seed Warriors (6-1) will entertain Barnstable.
Despite having only two wins, Bishop Feehan gained the No. 8 seed in Division 3. North Attleboro, also with two wins this season, was shut out of the playoff seedings.
“I’ll take the six wins, but I want more,” KP High coach Brian Lee said. “It’s kind of crazy how the playoffs work, the seedings and all, but we’re in and who knows what will happen?”
KP, whose lone loss was to Mansfield, has participated in three straight Super Bowls, taking home two titles.
“You need to get the ball and do something with it,” said Lee, who hopes that injured senior running back Ryan Halliday will be able to return. “We are not what we have been, we’re going in tattered and torn.”
Other than an intersectional loss in Cincinnati at LaSalle High, coach Mike Redding’s Hornets have virtually obliterated their opposition, winning five straight games.
“We’re going to be tough to stop the way that we run the ball,” Redding said. “We’ve got momentum going in, which is what you want going into the playoffs.
“It’s going to get tough, though. This is one heck of a division. In reality, we play Marshfield and then could play New Bedford or KP and then Natick. That is a murderous row in our division, but I think we’re ready to take in on.
“It’s going to be a tough run to Gillette for whoever can get out of Division 2 South.”
It will be a tough task for coach Mike Strachan and his Attleboro High Bombardiers, who are the No. 8 seed in Division 1 and will visit No. 2 seed Franklin. The Bombardiers have lost three straight games, scoring merely 14 points over 12 quarters, while suffering a 37-7 loss to the Panthers two weeks ago.
“We’re young, but it’s a good matchup for us,” Strachan said. “We have some things to clean up and get better at.”
Perhaps the most intriguing matchup will be the Division 5 playoff opener with No. 4 seed Foxboro (4-3) at No. 5 seed Norton (5-2). The Lancers fell to Foxboro 7-0 in the opener for both teams at Norton’s Adams Field. The rematch is set for Friday in Foxboro.
“We have our hands full, their front seven is big and physical and is good as any we’ve seen,” Martinelli said of the Lancers, who have reeled off five straight wins and captured the Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division title.
“We can play better than we did, in that first game against Foxboro and better than we did Saturday (a 13-point win over Dedham,” Norton coach Jim Artz said. “We have to play better, we weren’t clean. That kind of football will send us home early.”
In Division 3, first-year coach Bryan Pinabell can proclaim having taken Bishop Feehan (2-5) to the playoffs in his first season, but the Shamrocks have a difficult challenge at top-seeded Hingham (6-1).
“We’re happy to be in the playoffs,” Pinabell said. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to play another big game.”
In Division 4, Dighton-Rehoboth (2-4) is the No. 6 seed and will travel to Nauset Regional for its first round game.
“We’re watching film on them right now,” D-R coach Dave Moura noted. “For us, it’s one game at a time. As I’ve said all along, we want to get better each week and this is another opportunity to build as a football team.”
In Division 7, Seekonk is the No. 6 seed and has a rematch against South Coast Conference rival Case on Friday in Swansea. Seekonk (5-3) will be seeking to avenge a 34-0 loss to the Cardinals.
With Seekonk losing at Old Rochester and Case also losing, “we went from being No. 4 to No. 6,” Warrior coach Vernon Crawford said “Now we have another chance at them.”
In Division 8, the Mayflower League Large School Division champion Cougars of Tri-County (5-2) are the No. 4 seed and will host Randolph Saturday afternoon with the time TBA.
“We might have the toughest road,” Cougar coach Kahn Chace. The Cougars won a Mayflower League divisional title for the first time since 2009.
“What I can’t figure out is South Shore Voke (4-3) having a worse record and losing to us and they jumped us in the seedings.”
