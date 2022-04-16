This weekend, Tyler Dalton and Kevin Dow will don uniforms for the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Minutemen when they take the mound for a series against the University of Rhode Island.
The seniors from Mansfield are in the midst of a 15-10 season with the team, boasting a 5-1 Atlantic 10 record. Both are seeing themselves in weekend starter roles, a favorable position to be in when it comes to the college baseball world.
And it all started in Little League.
“Me and Tyler have known each other literally our whole lives. Grew up playing Little League together, then summer ball we played with RBI Baseball Academy over in Foxboro,” Dow said. “We’ve always been on teams together and always have been there for each other.”
“The connection goes way back,” Dalton added. “Kevin has been great all these years, it’s a great connection.”
Through their time at Mansfield High School, Dalton was Hockomock League MVP after winning it with Dow in 2018. He was also MIAA all-state and played basketball, while Dow also was also a Hockomock all-star and football standout.
The decision to both go to UMass-Amherst in 2018 was not planned, with both committing to the Minutemen not too far apart.
“We never had a plan to go to the same college,” Dalton said. “UMass recruited both of us at different times and we ended up both liking the school and wanting to go there.”
Today, after their Hornet careers and four years at UMass, they continue to thrive together. The Minutemen are winners of four of their last five, including a three-game sweep of Fordham. Dow said hot bats are helping the energy stay high for a team with high hopes.
“Everyone’s feeling really good right now, but the winning obviously helps in bringing everyone together,” he said. “Everyone’s really confident going into every game knowing we’re going to put up a bunch (of runs). We’re in every single game no matter who we play and we started out really well in conference. We just need to keep it going and we feel really good going into the weekend against URI.”
Dalton has one blemish this season, an eight-run showing against Saint Joseph’s. Outside of that start, Dalton’s pitched 20 innings allowing five earned runs, striking out 21. UMass-Amherst is 4-0-1 in games he’s pitched (1-0 win-loss record) and his ERA sits at 5.32.
“I’m feeling really good. Last few years have been a struggle with injuries, so this year I’m happy to be healthy and playing,” Dalton said.
His 2020 season was cut short due to both the pandemic and injury.
“I had one rough start, but other than that I’m throwing the ball well and am excited to keep it going,” he said.
For Dow, his season has been one of consistency, tossing a team-leading 33 innings to the tune of an ERA of 4.64 and a record of 5-1. He’s coming off his most recent start against Fordham last Friday where he worked into the ninth inning before being relieved, striking out four in the win.
“I’m just trying everything I can to go out there and put our team in the best position to win,” Dow said. “I feel like the stats take care of themselves when my mindset is to minimize the earned runs and everything and go as deep into games as I can.”
With plenty of time left in the season, the two feel an A-10 title is a real possibility for UMass-Amherst.
“I think if we keep playing the way we’re playing, we got a pretty good shot at it,” Dow said.
“We have a really talented group this year,” Dalton added. “Our pitching, as long as we keep getting better like we know we can, we’re going to do a lot of damage. Teams in the A-10 are going to be surprised with how good we are this year compared to other years.”
As is the case with a lot of pitching staffs in higher levels of baseball, the close friendship has helped both of them be better pitchers as they holding one another accountable while working to be better each game.
“We’re comfortable around each other and we know when things are going well and things are going wrong, so we can kind of feed off each other,” Dow said. “If something’s going bad, we know how to help out.”
The same also goes for game day, sharing information in between games to ensure each person is ready for opponents.
“In games where we’re pitching and if he has a start before I have a start, we talk about what we see in the hitters and their tendencies and what to throw to each guy,” Dalton said. “We definitely share a lot of information.”
Looking at the relationship as a whole, and the coincidences that led to a baseball friendship that has spanned more than a decade, Dow said it’s not something he thinks about. It’s just normal to him, and is just another day at the park with a friend.
“I don’t really think about it too much,” Dow said. “It’s definitely a cool thing, obviously me and Tyler have been together for who knows how long, but it’s not something I think about. I’m used to it.”