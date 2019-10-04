Mansfield's DeBolt is dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer on field and off

Michael DeBolt is a standout athlete at Mansfield High School, playing both football and baseball for the Hornets’ athletic program.
But he’s shown there’s much more to him than that. DeBolt is a standout in the Mansfield community as well.
The 17-year-old has dedicated his senior football season to raising money for children with pediatric cancer. He is specifically raising money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation that battles childhood cancer, through his effort, which he calls Kick-It! with Michael DeBolt.
It’s the second consecutive year DeBolt has taken part in the effort, but this year he has higher hopes for his fundraising that parallel a deeper reason behind it.
“When I first started it, I didn’t personally know anyone (with cancer),” said DeBolt.
And then the Mansfield High football team adopted John Weinstein, a middle school student in town who was fighting pediatric cancer, as their honorary captain during DeBolt’s junior season. The Hornet football program and Gridiron Club helped raised money to help the Weinstein family cover treatment costs.
It was the root reason why DeBolt wanted to do his part this season.
“With John (Weinstein), it kind of inspired me to do it again because I see how it affects people every day and I want to do everything I can to help the people who are less fortunate than me,” DeBolt said.
“It’s always in the back of my mind when I’m playing.”
With the help of his parents, Don and Pam, DeBolt took the initiative himself, created his fundraising page and the donations started pouring in.
DeBolt said he raised nearly $1,000 last year. He has already exceeded that amount this year in just four weeks.
According to his page, DeBolt has raised $1,068 of his $1,500 goal with one-time pledges ranging from $20 to $100. He also gives the option to donate a specific dollar amount for each point he scores throughout the season.
Among the many impressed are Mansfield football coach Mike Redding.
“No one suggested it, it was completely on his own. He decided to put thing this together and I kind of found out about it after it was up and running,” Redding said.
“(Mansfield) is definitely a community (that) when people are in any kind of need for support, everyone rallies. I think Mike (DeBolt) has kind of bought into that whole thing, trying to use his position as an athlete to help others, which is a great thing to see.”
DeBolt, a three-way starter, plays halfback or a slot receiver/ running back role on the offense and is a hybrid between outside linebacker and safety on defense. He also kicks extra points after each Mansfield touchdown and is the team’s field goal kicker.
DeBolt had accounted for 42 of the Hornets 78 points through the first three games. He scored 19 points (two touchdowns) in a week one, non-league win over BC High, and added 19 points (two touchdowns) in a week three win over Taunton last Friday.
The points scored by DeBolt not only helped Mansfield win two of its first three games this season, but also aided in his fundraising efforts through his dollar-per-point pledges.
“He’s obviously got the added advantage of every time we score he’s banging the extra point, and he’s certainly our field goal kicker anytime we’re inside the 25 yard line,” Redding said. “So, he’s usually good for double digits every night, which is great for the way things are working out with every point he scores helping kids in need.”
Through three games this season, DeBolt had 17 rushing attempts for 152 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and added two receptions for 57 yards and one receiving touchdown. He’s also kicked three extra points and three more field goals.
In addition to what he brings to the field, Redding said DeBolt is the epitome of what you want a student athlete to be.
“I mean, you know, when you’re a football coach you want to develop them as good football players, you hope they do a good job in the classroom and then if you get this extra level of citizenship and just giving back to the community...” Redding said. “I think he has a sense of appreciation for everything that has been given to him growing up as a student athlete. That’s really the icing on the cake.
“If you got guys that are good players, good students and also willing to contribute, volunteer in the community, then you really got the whole package. And he’s just become such a great leader, great role model in our program. And it’s rewarding to see because, you know, the Gridiron Club does a lot. It has the kids volunteer, but when they go off and start doing it on their own, then I think you know you succeeded in developing some great character with these guys.”
You can donate to DeBolt’s cause by visiting: https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1864294
