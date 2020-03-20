MANSFIELD — The Mancini siblings “got game.”
That is Jack Mancini, the senior sharpshooter for the Wheeler School boys basketball team and a golfer of renown, and his sister Mia, the sophomore sharpshooter for the Wheeler girls basketball team and a slick-fielding infielder for the softball team.
Before their daily route on Interstate 95 south through Attleboro and Pawtucket to the school’s East Side campus in Providence was halted by schools closing over the coronavirus, the Mancinis often talked of each other’s games the previous night, playoff possibilities, where they should stop off for coffee and the music selections blaring on the car speakers.
“Usually, he gets in the zone and just blasts it,” Mia said the other day.
Just don’t ask them who is the better shooter.
“Mia has developed into one of the best point guards in Division 1 of the R.I. Interscholastic League,” said Wheeler girls basketball coach Bob Schmidt.
The sophomore scored in double figures in 16 of 19 games this past season with eight games of 20 or more points. Mia averaged 12.3 points per game as a freshman, hitting 29 3-pointers, scored a season high 24 points in games against Smithfield and Barrington.
“She is equally skilled shooting from the outside and driving to the basket,” Schmidt noted.
She is in rarefied air in the Wheeler backcourt, teaming with another area product, Foxboro’s Kate Keenan, the Wheeler School junior captain. The duo averaged 16.9 and 18.1 points, respectively, to rank among the top 10 among all Rhode Island female scorers.
“The two guards work together and feed off of each other extremely well,” Schmidt said. “As a sharpshooter from three-point land, Mia has nearly 40 three-pointers this season. She is also not shy about taking it to the hole for layups and drawing fouls.”
As for Jack Mancini, Sean Kelly, the former Wheaton College basketball standout and now the Wheeler School boys coach, found an ever-improving treasure in the ever-growing senior.
“Jack has evolved from an undersized sophomore guard who just liked to roam quietly around the three-point line and stayed clear of the rough and tumble of a basketball game to a vocal senior leader,” said Kelly. “He can score three different ways as well as defend and rebound with the very best in our league.
“There are confident athletes and then there is Jack Mancini.”
Mancini has scored in double figures in 21 of 22 (14-8) games for Wheeler. In his two most notable outings, he scored a career high 42 points against Shea High of Pawtucket and hit nine 3-point field goals in scoring 35 points against Providence’s Juanita Sanchez School.
Mancini has knocked down more 3-pointers than anyone in Division 1 or 2 in Rhode Island. He is about to surpass the previous single season record of 93 held by Tim Holt (‘18), now playing at Clark University in Worcester, and has far surpassed his never-pass-up-a-shot coach (class of 2000), who totaled 39 during his career on the East Side.
“As a former point guard, I always loved playing with guys with long range who can get hot and change a game,” said Kelly. “That appreciation has stayed with me as a coach and Jack provides that exciting shooting ability as well as anyone I have ever coached.
“Jack has single-handedly changed the momentum of quite a few games this season. He has hit a few shots from what seems like Siberia.”
Jack Mancini is considering Duke, Villanova, Northeastern, Pittsburgh and Georgetown to enhance his academic profile in college.
He is also a golfer of renown. Mia had been a second baseman for the Wheeler School softball team, but opted to pursue her interests in basketball 12 months on the calendar.
Jack, who had also considered the Moses Brown School and St. Sebastian’s for high school, is a 4-handicapper on the golf course, Thorny Lea CC being his home. He and his dad, Bob, won the 2017 MGA Father-Son Tournament title, while Jack won the open division at the three-day Brockton City Open and helped the Wheeler School golf team to the 2019 state title.
While Jack preferred to follow round balls on golf courses, Mia — also a gymnast as an adolescent — opted to dribble and shoot round balls on basketball courts all over the country with the Andover-based, Scott Hazelton-coached Mass. Rivals AAU program. Last summer, she played in tournaments in Albany, N.Y., Indianapolis, Atlantic City, Dallas, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.
What drew the interests of the Mancini family to the Wheeler School was the family’s friendship with former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi and his wife, Jen, along with Joe and Deana Boushell, all Mansfield neighbors.
“Seriously, we didn’t know anything about Wheeler before they told us about it because all of their kids were going there,” said Bob Mancini, referring to himself and his wife, Erica. “We had watched Mansfield High play a lot, too, but with both of them we just felt that the whole package, academics and athletics, would be favorable for them in Providence.”
The Mancinis will play one-on-one in the family’s backyard, but Jack’s 6-foot-3 height gives him a definite advantage over the 5-foot-5 Mia.
“Absolutely, coming to Wheeler has helped me as a person and as a player,” said Jack. “I came here in eighth grade and going into freshman year, I played summer league basketball (in Providence) with the varsity and he (Kelly) has developed me into the player that I am today. He taught me how to play. He’s done everything for me, not just on the basketball court, but in school.”
As a junior, Jack started a handful of games for the Wheeler varsity, but excelled in the role of the instant offense sixth player coming off of the bench.
“The strength of my game is shooting, it’s always been,” he said. “I just happened to grow (physically) and that’s allowed me to develop multiple parts of my game.
“As a sophomore, I was probably 5-8, 5-9 and last year I was 6-foot,” said the long and lean Mancini. “At practices, I take hundreds of shots and before games we’ll take 200 to 300 shots just working on our form, get the distances down, the aim — you want to perfect that.”
Mia has been in the Mass. Rivals program for three years, and she and a handful of other girls have worked with Providence-based Wayne Williams for two-hour sessions several times a week during the off-season.
“One-hundred percent for sure it’s helped by development,” she said. “We’ll spend 15 minutes dribbling and ball-handing, then it’s stationary dribbling and drills, a bunch of one-on-one and two-on-two drills,” she added. “There’s a lot of running, passing and finishing drills — it’s a good workout.
“I’m so much better than I was two years ago. With the Rivals, we were all over the place playing in tournaments, getting exposure, playing against good competition. It can be intimidating watching some of the teams play. But then when you play people in your division and it’s like, ‘OK, we can play with them.’
“We’ve been doing very well in the tournaments, it’s a boost to my own confidence. When I play that kind of competition from all across the country, I know that I can play — the competition from AAU to high school is so different.”
Mia Mancini grew up playing basketball with Mansfield youth teams in the Metrowest program. And playing softball has advanced her hand-eye co-ordination on the basketball court.
“It also teaches you more patience, I’m calmer on the court, I can see the court better,” she said.
Mia is a disciple of former Attleboro High basketball great Tim Forbes, the shooting guru at Mass. Premier Courts.
“He’s helped me a lot over the past three or four years with my form,” she said. “It’s taken a lot of practice to develop better shooting skills. Before every game I’ll do my form shooting to get me ready, to get my range.”
Jack Mancini and dad Bob often are the rebounding machines for Mia in her backyard shooting drills — 100 shots from the left, 100 from the right, 100 from the top of the key, 100 3-pointers, etc.
“I love playing with Kate Keenan, she’s such a good player,” Mia added of her teammate and Hockomock League cohort. “We’ve developed good chemistry, we’re such good friends off of the court, too.
“Really, when I was younger, gymnastics was my passion. Then I started watching my brother play basketball so that kind of made me follow basketball. I fell in love with it.”
Jack erased the Wheeler 3-point shooting record surprisingly. Because in his early days as a Warrior, he was smaller, “so I didn’t have the strength that I have now.
“I shot from a little lower, but now I have a higher release and that allows me more time. True story, there were five seconds left in the half, we were playing Cranston West and I was just over half-court and just drilled it.”
Jack didn’t begin playing golf in earnest until four or five years ago, but found that to his liking over the bigger round ball. “I’d be at the course all day long practicing, all summer. I’ve lost a lot of golf balls.”
Jack has never been a disciple of AAU basketball, but also attends the Tim Forbes Shooting Camp at Mass. Premier Courts.
“More often than not, I’m watching her shoot and I’m rebounding for her!” he said of his sister.
“I might have to give that one to him, he’s the better shooter,” she chuckled.
The Mancini siblings often critique each other’s play on those rides from Mansfield to Providence and back.
“It’s great to have something that we connect with,” Jack said. “Over the past two years, we’ve been playing varsity together and it’s been awesome to connect.
“I’m probably the better shooter, but she dribbles a lot better than me. She’s quicker than me, she can get to the rim easier and she finishes really well. I’ll hear it from her when I miss three layups!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.