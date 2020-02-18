MANSFIELD -- The "close out" defense orchestrated by the Mansfield High girls' basketball team created, perhaps, the Hornets' best victory of the season too.
The Hornets limited Bishop Feehan High to 2-for-12 shooting and to just one field goal for the final six minutes of the second quarter.
The Hornets limited Bishop Feehan to 2-for-11 shooting and without a shot made from the floor over the final four minutes of the opening round game at the Mansfield Roundball Tournament Monday at the James Albertini Gymnasium.
That enabled the Hornets to stun MIAA Tournament-bound Bishop Feehan 47-44 and earn a berth in Wednesday's championship game against Natick.
The Hornets, who have had a streak of eight consecutive post-season appearances snapped this season, gained the "W" as junior Sarah Dooling hit a free throw with 1:17 left to knot the score at 44 points apiece.
Then after being intentionally fouled, junior guard Mikayla Vine hit a free throw with 2.3 ticks left on the clock to provide Mansfield with the lead.
And with four-tenths of a second remaining as the Hornets owned possession of the ball, senior Kelly Doherty drilled two more free throws to bring about victory No. 9 of the season for Mansfield.
"We have not played played a lot of man (to man defense)," Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said of the Hornets' remedy for success. "They had kind of figured out the zone and were getting good shots, so we said let's try it and the kids down the stretch played solid.
"That helped us rebounding and we did a good job of getting some fast break points -- I thought they would get those points."
Vine (11 points) sank seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, who overcame a 37-29 deficit entering the final eight minutes of action.
Six straight points for Mansfield by Vine at the outset of the fourth quarter, four at the free throw line, jump-started the Hornet comeback.
Then a basket on an offensive rebound by Ashley Santos (17 points, seven rebounds) followed by another basket by her in low off of a Rebecca Hottleman feed tied the score at 41-all with 2:12 remaining.
Bishop Feehan (15-4) took its last lead at 44-43 on a pair of free throws by Camryn Fauria (seven rebounds) with 1:28 left, but the Shamrocks mis-fired on a shot to regain the lead, then were whistled for a pair of fouls.
The Shamrocks started strongly in a 15-point first quarter with Jill Margetta (11 points) scoring five points, Kyla Cunningham taking in four rebounds, Bishop Feehan hitting a trio of 3-point shots to take a 15-10 lead.
Despite scoring just four second quarter points, the Shamrocks still owned a 19-18 lead at intermisison.
The Shamrocks had a strong 18-point third quarter too with five players contributing points, five by Lydia Mordarski and four apiece by Margetta and Cunningham.
"In the second half we got some transition points, which was big," Redding said of his 9-13 Hornets. "The kids have come a long way, getting varsity experience. We started out slow and now we've won seven of our last 10. Our schedule, playing Franklin, Oliver Ames, King Philip, if you survive that you've got to be good by the end of the year.
"We're playing pretty well, we've been better. Those Hockomock League teams throw so much (man-to-man defensive) pressure, so they've seen it every Tuesday and Friday and the difference was that when Bishop Feehan trapped, everything we did was better."
