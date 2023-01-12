MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High Unified Basketball program completed an undefeated season in November. Now it’s on to TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational.
“Unified basketball has been such a tremendous addition to our school community since it launched last year, and we have been able to keep building the program more and more since day one,” Mansfield Unified coach Dave Rosa said of the team, which is in the second season of the program. “All of our athletes played to their full potential, and the crowds that came out and supported us throughout the season were just fantastic.”
Mansfield will face the Milford Unified team at 8 a.m. at TD Garden, the second of two Unified games that will precede a day-long tourney involving eight boys high school basketball games and one girls game with teams participating from around the state.
The Mansfield program played a full schedule of games during its season, along with a students versus staff game where Rosa, a Mansfield special education teacher, and school paraprofessional Chris Fong were coaches.
The Unified Sports program in Massachusetts, run by Special Olympics Massachusetts in partnership with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), allows students with disabilities the opportunity to play high school sports alongside their peers in a fun and supportive environment. The program pairs student athletes with disabilities with students without disabilities, known as partners, when playing. On the floor for basketball there is three athletes present with two partners at all times as they share responsibilities to play a team.
Mansfield considered starting the basketball program in 2020, and joined the school’s Unified Track program once if was official. The school district is looking into creating a Unified Bocce Ball program also.
“At MHS, our Unified Sports Programs have brought the concept of inclusion to a whole new level,” Assistant Director of Secondary Special Education Tim Tichacek said. “Our athletes and their peers are now able to experience all that is wonderful about athletic competition in the most authentic way possible. I am proud to work in a Unified Champion School and I look forward to seeing the continued success of our program.”
“Unified athletics are such a tremendous tool to bring our entire school community together in a fun, supportive way,” Fong said. “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported the Unified Basketball program this season, and look forward to seeing the program grow even more in the future.”
Members of the 2022 Unified Basketball team include Kenny Barton, Dylan Monaghan, Kyle Quinn, Yaman Abou Allaban, Sawyer Low, Meghan O’Neil, Kathryn Guravage, Nate Cadet, Amanda O’Neill, Brooke Butler, Franckess Ceme, Sam Rosa, Leonard Dimitrov, Luke Barry, Hallie Popat, Mekhi Price, Leo Evans, Xavier Pierre, Max Dimarino, Jack Peabody, Owen Haaland and Matt Rabinovich.