The Mansfield High School Unified Basketball program wrapped up a perfect season last month. Members of the team include Members of the 2022 Unified Basketball team include Kenny Barton, Dylan Monaghan, Kyle Quinn, Yaman Abou Allaban, Sawyer Low, Meghan O’Neil, Kathryn Guravage, Nate Cadet, Amanda O’Neill, Brooke Butler, Franckess Ceme, Sam Rosa, Leonard Dimitrov, Luke Barry, Hallie Popat, Mekhi Price, Leo Evans, Xavier Pierre, Max Dimarino, Jack Peabody, Owen Haaland and Matt Rabinovich.

 Mansfield High School photo

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High Unified Basketball program completed an undefeated season in November. Now it’s on to TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational.

“Unified basketball has been such a tremendous addition to our school community since it launched last year, and we have been able to keep building the program more and more since day one,” Mansfield Unified coach Dave Rosa said of the team, which is in the second season of the program. “All of our athletes played to their full potential, and the crowds that came out and supported us throughout the season were just fantastic.”