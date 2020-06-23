MANSFIELD — It was good to get back in a gym, even if it meant stationing himself at a socially acceptable distance from his teammates.
It has been a rude awakening and awareness without the thump, thump thump of a basketball and a swish of the nets for Mansfield High basketball standout Matt Boen.
Coming off of a terrific junior season with coach Mike Vaughan’s MIAA Division 1 South Sectional champion Hornets, Boen’s name was long ago on the recruiting lists of college coaches.
But without a spring season of competition and with the possibility that the summer season of showcase tournaments up and down the Eastern seaboard, in Atlanta, in Las Vegas and points in between are in jeopardy, the recruiting of Boen and others has been in a state of suspense.
NCAA Division I, II and III basketball coaches generally line the stands of gymnasiums everywhere watching the AAU circuit and club competition, making appraisals in person before ever offering a scholarship.
Watching YouTube videos and home videos just does not put into proper perspective the true worth and value of an individual player.
Boen began some distance training with his new AAU program, joining the South Shore-based Rise Above last week. Former Hornet teammate Sam Stevens is on the roster as is Taunton High’s Tyler Stewart and Josh Lopes.
Boen had been with the Mass. Premier Courts AAU team the past three seasons. Former Attleboro High Bombardier Bryant Ciccio, the Hockomock League MVP this past winter who is headed to Emmanuel College, played in the Rise Above program.
“I’ve had a bunch of Division II and Division III schools either call me or email me, I’m early in the process,” Boen said of the important junior year of recruiting.
However, it is the spring and summer seasons which seal the deal for college coaches as to whether to offer a scholarship when the official NCAA Letter of Intent signing process begins in the fall.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Boen said of whether a summer season can get underway.
For now, he is just happy to be able to get into a basketball facility. Since Mansfield High shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6-foot-3, 165-pound Boen has been unable to shoot around at either the James Albertini Gymnasium, the home of the Hornets, or his home-away-from-home, Mass. Premier Courts.
There is conjecture that at least some of the summer basketball journeys for players like Boen, and other juniors and seniors, could begin in late July with a modified schedule of tournaments through August. An altered recruiting landscape has vastly changed the creativity for coaches in identifying or keeping in contact with prospective players.
At the moment Rise Above is scheduled to be playing in five tournaments from mid-July through August, all of which are in New England. So no trips to Atlanta, Las Vegas or Chicago.
“We would normally have more and play as far as Florida but with the travel restrictions different from state to state, we’re going to have to stay in New England,” Boen said.
“We can’t even scrimmage yet because our bodies aren’t in shape yet for basketball and we don’t want to get injured,” he added. “We stay our six feet apart, no high-fives.”
Boen has been a two-year starter for Vaughan at Mansfield High. An Hockomock League All-Star, he ranked among the top 10 scorers in the league last season by averaging 14.6 points per game. With his athleticism, quickness and versatility, Boen has proven to be a playmaker and a game-changer at both ends of the court.
As a junior, Boen hit 48 percent of his shots from the floor (53 percent on two-pointers, 41 percent on 3-pointers; 48 made).
“He works at his game, he has skills that you can’t teach,” said coach Mike Vaughan.
Boen’s anticipation and hand-eye co-ordination endear him to the transition style of basketball that has been the hallmark of Mansfield High basketball. He totaled 120 assists and created 89 steals in his second varsity season.
Moreover, Boen collected a team-leading 187 rebounds (150 defensively) while blocking 18 shots. In addition, Boen hit on 70 percent (73-for-104) of his free throws. Boen hardly came off of the floor, averaging 29 minutes for the 23-win, Division 1 South finalist, Kelley-Rex Division champions.
Boen is the youngest of three basketball player brothers to wear the Mansfield High jersey. Mike Boen, class of 2015 at Mansfield High, played in the Stonehill College program and Max Boen is a 2017 grad now at Syracuse while his elder sister Lauren attended Providence College. And just to prove that basketball is blood, his uncle, Bob Boen, is the head coach at Brockton High.
Individuals and AAU coaches can provide video to college coaches, but those efforts cannot duplicate the in-person role of recruiting. College coaches fine tune their recruiting process, but are reluctant to designate a roster spot “sight unseen.”
For players like Boen, a rigorous schedule of competition, the enhanced exposure and performances can increase his stock. Instead of being on the radar of many a Division III program, Boen could find his stock increase for a Division I or II recruiting call.
The NCAA initially manded that all recruiting cease through April when the coronavirus forced the cancelation of league tournaments and the NCAA championship tournaments in mid-March. That was extended through May.
“It’s kind of a bummer not being able to play in a tournament every weekend through the summer, like most teams normally would,” Boen said. With Mass. Premier Courts shut for shooting, Boen has been tossing his basketball up at Memorial Park.
“I was definitely rusty and a little out of shape (adding some seven pounds of weight),” Boen said upon resuming workouts with the Rise Above program.
“I feel bad for all of the senior baseball players, the senior athletes. This would have been their last time to put on a uniform and compete, especially if you’re not going to college and play.”
Boen has registered with the New England Recruiting Reports, a clearinghouse for prospective college players, while having his name out there as well on Twitter, YouTube videos and other social media.
“The recruiting landscape has really changed because of the coronavirus,” Boen said, even visits to college campuses being restricted. “Coaches want me to see the school,” but it’s hard to get a true read of a campus and its athletic facilities on a video.
Boen has a number of schools in mind, “but I’ll see what happens at the end of the AAU season if we get to play or when we get to the fall," he said. "When you play in a lot of these (summer) tournaments, it’s a big boost in recruitment.
“Coaches want to see what you do during the summer. They can look at your stats for the year or highlight video. If they can’t see me play, if schools are interested in me, they’ll follow me on line.
“Junior year is the most important season, it’s my last AAU season. Normally, scouts want to see a player when they’re fully developed, so it’s a big year that I’m going to miss.”
