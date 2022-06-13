MANSFIELD — Mansfield High senior three-sport athlete Anna Darlington was named on Monday as the winner of the Southern New England Admirals Semi-Professional Football Team’s 2022 Student Athlete Scholarship.
This past school year, Darlington played on the defensive back line for the Hornets’ girls soccer team, was captain of Mansfield’s girls basketball team in the winter and this spring, ran for the MHS girls outdoor track team, placing second in the 200 meters at the MIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Meet at Holyoke Community College.
The Admirals, ranked ninth nationally, will honor Darlington by presenting her award at halftime of the team’s home opening game against the Marlboro Shamrock Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bridgewater State University’s Swenson Athletic Complex.
Darlington will attend the University of North Carolina in the fall.