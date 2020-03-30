MANSFIELD— As a budding 10-year-old gymnast, Lily Goulding was transfixed by Aly Raisman’s performance in the 2012 London Olympics.
Watching the Needham-born Raisman win a gold medal for Team USA as part of the “Fierce Five” made an impression.
“I was so much into her as a kid,” said Goulding, now a senior at Mansfield High School. “She made me push myself to be like her.”
It may not be an Olympic gold, but the 18-year-old Goulding, a 2019 Sun Chronicle All-Star member of the Hornet gymnastic team, has been picked as “Senior Gymnast of the Year” for the 2019-2020 season by Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association coaches.
“That was such a shock to me,” Goulding said. “I didn’t know I was in the running. It caught me off guard, I was so humbled.”
Goulding thinks one reason the coaches picked her was that, “It looked like I was having so much fun. I was always smiling during meets.”
There’s a reason for that. Goulding loves what she is doing and has ever since she was a toddler.
Lily, the youngest of four siblings, watched her older brothers and sister play sports in high school, although she’s the family’s only gymnast.
“My whole family loves watching,” Goulding said. “My mom does so much for me. I’ve been doing it my whole life. I took mom-and-me classes when I was 3 or 4 and never stopped.
“I was doing flips outside in my front yard every chance I got, watching it on TV.”
It was a passion she never lost.
“It was kind of your own thing,” Goulding explained. “I liked it because it was an individual sport,” and, also because “flipping was so fun as kid.”
As a youngster, Goulding participated in the sport at local academies, including Arnold’s Gymnastics Academy in her home town of Mansfield and O’Leary’s Gymnastics Center in Norton, where she still trains up to 15 hours a week. Or did, until concerns about the coronavirus shut down such venues — along with her high school — for the foreseeable future.
Instead, she now goes on a run, does cardio training and some flexibility exercises.
“It’s definitely different,” Goulding said “You can’t work on gymnastics at home.”
Goulding has built up a substantial set of achievements during her high school gymnastics career while maintaining honor roll grades for all four years and serving as president of the school’s Environmental Club.
This year, after recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture suffered at the end of last year, she competed in every meet in a season that saw the Hornet squad post an 8-1 record and win a Hockomock League championship for the third year in a row and Goulding earn a team MVP. (She was already a four-year league all-star.)
She also holds the school record on the balance beam with a score of 9.6 and floor exercises with a score of 9.8.
Although the 5-foot-7 Goulding competes as an all-around gymnast, her favorite event is the balance beam.
“It’s really different,” she said. “What makes it so cool is that the same skills you do on the floor, you do on the beam.”
Mansfield High assistant gymnastic coach Lisa Anastos says there’s no secret to Goulding’s success.
“Lily is solid,” said Anastos, who has worked with Goulding all four years at Mansfield High. “She’s a very very talented gymnast and she’s got incredible work ethic. She’s mentally tough.”
Anastos adds that Goulding is also “a kind teammate. Together, that’s what made her so successful. She’s more than just a great athlete. She’s a great teammate.”
It’s being part of that team that Goulding will miss.
“I just love the atmosphere,” Goulding said. “The last meet (of the season) was so fun. I got high fives from everyone. It was definitely a bittersweet moment.”
She hopes it won’t be her last as a competitor once she graduates from Mansfield High as Goulding is eyeing schools with strong programs, such as Ithaca College and SUNY Brockport.
