MANSFIELD
The hockey journey for Mansfield’s Brian Grant will next take him to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the U.S. Hockey League, marking the top junior program in the country.
Grant became a member of the Stampede after being selected in Phase II of the USHL Draft.
“It’s a great league and another step up in competition,” said Grant, who is currently attending Deerfield Academy, but will transfer to the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham for the fall semester.
Tentative plans are for Grant to attend a week-long Stampede tryout camp in mid-summer, with health and safety concerns to determine its fate and timetable.
It is likely that Grant will remain at the prep school level for two more years and then enter the USHL program as a senior, with Sioux Falls retaining his rights.
The six-foot, 180-pound Grant, who had played in the South Shore Kings and Cape Cod Whaler programs, was rated a “sleeper” pick among the players taken in Phase II of the USHL Drant.
“Prep school hockey, even the juniors, is so much different than high school hockey,” said Grant of the enhanced strength, speed and skill level of the players.
According to the USHL Scouting service, Grant is “sneaky good and a clever pick in the late rounds. He is a fluid skater, plays with physicality and moves the puck quickly and efficiently.”
The report added that Grant has “always been a dominant defender and player growing up. He was a young defenseman on an older, experienced team, so he didn’t get a ton of opportunities,” being one of four first year players in the program.
“I’ve improved as a hockey player immensely just in my one year at Deerfield,” Grant said of the training facilities and access to ice time on a daily basis at Deerfield.
Coach Tim McVagh’s Deerfield team posted a 12-10-4 record this winter. Over the past two graduating classes from Deerfield, some 30 players have gone on to play college hockey.
Deerfield has one of the most historic prep school hockey programs in New England, enjoying a new state of the art facility that was christened in 2018.
Grant is currently completing his academic requirements at Deerfield on-line with some five to six hours of curriculum work daily, “it’s so much more difficult than being in a classroom,” he offered.
Grant played in the Mansfield High hockey program for the 2018-19 season. As a freshman, Grant netted two goals and scored six points for coach Mike Balzarini’s Hornets in his lone season of high school hockey.
At the time, Balzarini cited Grant’s “high hockey IQ” and his ability to play in all situations on the ice for extensive minutes of the ice for the Hornets. Furthermore, Balzarini cited his ability to excel in all three zones, to complement and enhance whomever he was paired with as a defensive partner.
Grant had two goals and 10 assists with his last “junior” team, Cape Cod – a fall league program in which he has played over the past two years.
Grant was one of 19 players selected by Sioux Falls in Phase II of the draft, one of four defensemen. He will be invited to a tryout camp in late summer, the date of which has yet to be determined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Stampede GM and coach Marty Murray, “we got some players that were higher on our list that we didn’t think would be available,” citing the potential of Grant. “With the piece that we already had, we were able to add to that.”
Grant saw extensive duty on the ice as a defenseman at Deerfield in his first and only season in the program. “It was awesome, definitely a great experience,” he said of the caliber of hockey and college-like rink and facilities. “I could get up in the morning and go to the rink and skate and then go to class.”
“I’ve improved so much from a developmental standpoint,” said Grant. “I needed to put on some weight and get stronger.”
Tending to some weight training activities and running along the streets of Mansfield, “it’s not the same as being at school, being on the ice every day, said Grant, who unleashes some 500 pucks a day at a net in the driveway.
“Right now, the plan is to get back to school for a couple of years and see where it goes,” he said. “A lot depends if I’m ready (for the USHL) by my senior year. The goal is to get there as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.