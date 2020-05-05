MANSFIELD — Vinnie Holmes believes that his actions on the football field have well-served his ambitions to be the best football player that he could be for Mansfield High through his four seasons as a Hornet.
But it has also been his actions, his words, his ethics and his self-motivation that made him the best scholar-athlete that he could be as well. In so doing, Holmes became just the 15th Mansfield High athlete to be recognized by the National Football Foundation as one of 33 student representatives in the state for this academic year.
“It’s quite a prestigious award and honor,” said Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding, who nominated the running back and linebacker for the Hornets to be considered for the recognition.
“The award is for student-athletes who have exhibition strong performances on the field and a high level of achievement in the classroom,” Redding said. “That, and also having displayed leadership and community service.”
The Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division MVP and Bentley University-bound Holmes had a major impact upon the Hornets winning the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division title and MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl.
As a running back, Holmes totaled 895 rushing yards on 109 carries, an 8.2 yard per play average, scoring eight TDs for the Hornets who and won 11 games, including 10 straight to close out the season.
As a linebacker, Holmes was in on 91 tackles, having 33 first hits. Sixteen of Holmes’ stops were for lost yardage (35) in addition to having two sacks. A three-time All Hockomock League All-Star, Holmes is Sun Chronicle Football All-Star and was selected to every football coaches association all-star team as well.
“It’s quite an honor to receive the award,” Holmes said of the NFF award, akin to the Heisman Trophy for high school players. “I have to credit my parents (Peter and Christine) about that because it was that same story you hear, 'You’re not going outside until your homework is done.' That was the No. 1 rule as a kid growing up..They enforced that and they still do.”
Holmes joins a lengthy list of Hornet football scholar-athletes to have received the National Football Foundation award, accompanying Jamie Sullivan (1993), Chris McKinley (1997), Adam Young (2003), Shawn Doherty (2010), Kyle McGuire (2011), Anthony Todesco (2011), Nick Leonard (2012), Kyle Wisniewski (2014), Steve Zieselman (2014), Mat Carafa (2015), Josh Schafer (2016), A.J Gibbs (2017), Anthony DeGirolamo (2017)) and Aidan Sacco (2018).
Holmes was also the recipient earlier in the season of a $2,000 scholarship from the Mass. Football Coaches Association Gold Athletics-Adrenaline Leadership program.
Holmes was a major motor in the Hornets finishing the season as the No. 13 ranked team in the Northeast Region, and one of only seven public schools to achieve a ranking among the top 15.
The Hornets captured their eighth MIAA Super Bowl championship, their fourth since 2000 in routing Lincoln-Sudbury 42-0 in Foxboro.
After losing a non-league, inter-sectional game in Cincinnati, Ohio against LaSalle High, the Hornets returned to the Bay State and returned to the field with more incentive.
En route to the Super Bowl, Holmes and the Hornets routed No. 3 seeded Marshfield (24-6), No. 3 seeded Hockomock League rival King Philip for a second time (34-6) and then stunned previously unbeaten No. 1 seeded Natick (22-3).
In Holmes’ sophomore year, in the first game of the 2017 MIAAA playoffs he proved he belonged on the varsity field, totaling 14 tackles and scoring two touchdowns.
“That was one of my favorites, that’s the game where I burst out into the scene out of nowhere,” beamed Holmes — one of many chapters in his success story.
The National Football Foundation has its roots dating back to 1947 with Ge. Douglas MacArthur and legendary Army football coach Earl “Red” Blaik, a non-profit educational organization to reward scholarship, athletic achievement and citizenship.
The National Football Foundation has some 70 chapters throughout the U.S., recognizing stuent-athletes of Holmes’ caliber among the 5,000 high school and nearly half-million high school and prep football players.
The Mass. Chapter of the National Football Foundation is composed of high school administrators and coaches, who base their decisions for the receipt of scholarship monies upon such recommendations.
Even without the daily grind as a senior at Mansfield High, Holmes is still maintaining his academic profile, while working out in preparation of his reporting date of Aug. 10, pending further edicts from the state, to Bentley to begin preseason training.
“For the investment that I’m making, I’m going to get a return on it,” Holmes said of the financial aid package offered to him by Bentley the academic profile of the school and the fact that the Falcons’ football program is the reigning Northeast-10 Conference champion.
Holmes had opportunities to attend several NCAA Division I programs as a “walk on,” but the opportunity to play in a Division II program like Bentley, have a strong academic base in the classroom and be near to the 02048 district was appealing.
“One of the hardest changes for me was going from middle school to high school,” said Holmes of the transition to a more accelerated academic program. “Being able to learn and adapt, that’s a big part of it. Even with this pandemic, you have to adapt – everything is out of your control.”
Holmes is also involved in any number of school and community projects -- landscaping for senior citizens and at Mansfield High, delivering turkeys to veterans at Thanksgiving etc.
“I had a good high school career,” Holmes said, being a member of the Hornet wrestling team during his freshman and sophomore years and likely to return to playing lacrosse this spring.
“Wrestling taught me mental toughness which helped me in school and in football games,” added Holmes, who even added yoga to his training regimen.
“I came into high school know what I wanted to accomplish and knowing what I had to do to get there, so I just worked hard in the classroom, in the weight room and on the field,” said Holmes. “I changed my work ethic.”
