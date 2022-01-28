Unlike others, many of whom are introduced to the world of Olympic-style precision rifle by way of a family member or through target practice, Mansfield resident Alok Joarder, 17, first discovered the sport while on his way home from a trip to the Grand Canyon in 2016.
“We were on a family vacation, and as we were driving back to drop off our rental car, there was a gas station that happened to have a gun range built into it,” Joarder said.
Having always had an interest in firearms and weaponry, Joarder said he pleaded with his parents to let him fire a few shots at the range.
“Reluctantly my parents said yes, and I got to shoot a few guns. The ex-Marine who was running the program pulled my mom aside and told her, ‘Your son has a skill for this; you should find him a junior program,’” Joarder said.
Though Rachelle Joarder, his mother, was initially unfamiliar with the sport, she took the person’s advice.
“If someone said that your kid was good at soccer, it would be a no-brainer — you’d find a soccer team,” Rachelle said. “This felt a little more foreign to me, but I eventually did some research, and even though I wasn’t interested in it for myself, I wanted him to be able to pursue it to see if he liked it and to see where his skill would take him.”
Shortly thereafter, Joarder joined the Taunton Marksmanship Unit, and he began competing at the national level at age 13.
It was at this point that Joarder, who also grew up playing basketball and soccer, dropped these other sports and committed to rifle.
“One thing about the sport that I love that’s very different from every other sport is that when I first started competing at 13, I was competing with people shooting rifle in college; I was shooting with Olympians; I was shooting with everyone from all walks of life and from all skill levels, shoulder to shoulder,” Joarder said.
“Once I started to improve, I wanted to see how much more I could improve, and that’s where I kind of fell in love with rifle — there’s always progression built into it,” he added.
On average, Joarder currently spends 16 hours per week training for rifle, spending 4 hours a day on Mondays and Wednesdays specifically training on air rifle.
Men’s 10 meter air rifle is an event in which the competitors shoot pellets at the center of targets positioned 10 meters away from them while standing in an upright position; during the qualification round, the athletes have 75 minutes to fire 60 shots, their goal being to hit the target each time.
For four hours on Fridays and Sundays, Joarder trains with a smallbore, or .22-caliber precision, rifle for a 50-foot rifle three-position match during which athletes shoot at a target located 50 feet away in the kneeling position, in the prone position, and in the standing position.
Joarder’s commitment to his training has allowed him to participate in the Camp Perry Open Championship, the Winter Air Gun Championship and the National Junior Olympic qualifiers multiple times.
In the past year, Joarder has also earned silver in air rifle at the Bay State Games and in the team air event at the Camp Perry Open. Most recently, he earned bronze at the Winter Air Gun.
Transferable skills
Despite dedicating much of his time to his sport, Joarder, a senior at Mount St. Charles Academy, said he, his parents, and his coaches all prioritize his education.
In fact, Joarder said his rifle training has made him a better student.
“I can apply everything I learn from the sport to my everyday life. You have to be mentally tough in the sport, and that’s something I’ve been able to apply to my academics and to my social life,” Joarder said.
Rachelle Joarder, too, has seen a positive shift in her son in the years since he began his training.
“As I saw him perform, I started to see what he was applying in shooting spill into his academics,” she said. “Alok is often someone who rushes through things that don’t interest him, but I would see him taking so much time at shooting — he was just being so thoughtful and methodical — and the more he got involved with shooting, the more I saw that mental discipline spill over.”
Joarder most recently used this thoughtfulness in deciding where to attend college next fall.
When first touring colleges, Joarder said he even went so far as to do so without initially considering anything rifle-related.
“Someone told me to use the broken thumb rule,” Joarder said. “If you go to the school and break your thumb and you can’t shoot anymore, are you going to be happy at the school?”
After his initial tour of Murray State University in Kentucky, Joarder said he became interested in the school as well as its Division I Rifle Program.
“It’s a smaller school — I was really looking for those small class sizes and being able to know my professors,” Joarder said.
To further explore Murray State as a potential option, Joarder partook in a three-week-long pre-college program on campus this past summer.
“I did that because I wanted to see if I would like living in a different state — Massachusetts to Kentucky is a pretty big move,” Joarder said. “Having that three-week snapshot gave me a really good look at whether or not I could see myself at Murray, and in the end, I really could. Murray just checked all of the boxes.”
In December 2021, Joarder officially committed to Murray State, where he plans to study marketing and to compete in the school’s Division I Rifle Program.
“I’m excited to get out of what I know and to get out of my comfort zone and to be somewhere else,” Joarder said.
In the meantime, while preparing for both the upcoming Junior Olympic Qualifier Match in February as well as for his rifle program at Murray State, Joarder said he will continue to practice consistently.
“In high school, my goals were to win and to shoot in college,” Joarder explained. “When I start shooting in college, and I see how it is for me, then I can assess my next goal.”