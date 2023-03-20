Mansfield High graduate Anthony Ruta is returning to Las Vegas, where he made his mark as a college basketball coach at the University of Nevada in Reno.
Except Ruta will be accompanying the Arkansas men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament’ Sweet 16.
Ruta is in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Razborbacks, who stunned No. 1 seed, and defending natjonal champion, Kansas Saturday in the second round of the NCAA’s Midwest Regional.
For Ruta and the Razorbacks, it will be their third straight appearance in the Sweet 16 round.
“He has been an integral part of our teams’ successes as well as developing our philosophy and terminology,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said, having brought along Ruta after their tenure in Nevada.
“He has built strong relationships with our players and has done a phenomenal job representing the University of Arkansas and Razorback basketball,” Musselman maintained.
In addition to Ruta, there are a number of New England angles to the Razorbacks roster. Junior guard Ricky Council, IV is the younger brother of Ricky Council 11, who played at Providence College for two seasons, 2015-16 and 2016-17 under former Friars head coach Ed Cooley.
Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell, the twin brothers and senior center-forwards out of Washington, D.C. are playing for their third college. The 6-foot-9 Mitchell brothers both spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at the University of Rhode Island playing for coach David Cox (now at Maryland under former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard) after transferring to Kingston from Maryland.
Ruta, the former Hornet attended Arizona State University, graduating in 2012 and where he served as a graduate assistant for two seasons.
Ruta served as the Razorbacks’ Director of Basketball Operations for his first three seasons under Musselman.
“We are excited and fortunate to have Anthony make this progression on our staff,” Musselman said in making him an assistant coach. “His tireless work ethic and overall basketball knowledge led us to hire him both as director of operations and assistant coach at Nevada and then again here at Arkansas.
“Anthony has proven himself time and again in every facet from scheduling, recruiting, player development and on-court instruction.”
Ruta served under Musselman for three seasons at Nevada where the Wolf Pack won three Mountain West Conference regular season titles.
At Nevada, Ruta was initially brought on to be the director of basketball operations before being elevated to assistant coach his last two seasons with the Wolf Pack (2016-17 and 2017-18). In his role as an assistant coach, his duties included scouting opponents, recruiting student-athletes and scheduling opponents.
In Ruta’s four years at Nevada, the Wolf Pack won at least 24 games all four years (24, 28, 29 and 29), won three Mountain West regular-season titles, won one conference tournament championship. The Wolf Pack made three NCAA Tournament appearances — including a Sweet 16 berth, and won the 2016 CBI championship.
Arkansas (22-13) finished 8-10 in the Southeastern Conference, having lost its final three games entering the SEC — to Alabama by three, to Tennessee by 18 and to Kentucy by nine.
Against Kansas, the Razorbacks trailed by as many as 12 points during the second half, but went on an 11-0 run, never held more than a three-point lead and had the lead for merely 1:43.
Ruta has helped Arkansas reach back-to-back NCAA Elite Eights and post an SEC-best 73 wins over the past three seasons. Overall, in his seven years at Nevada and Arkansas, the programs have won at least 20 games all seven times while playing in each of the last six postseasons over the span.
In Ruta’s first year at Arkansas, the Razorbacks’ strength of schedule ranked 25th by the NCAA Net, including a non-conference ranking of 12. The schedule featured three conference champions, seven 20-win teams and 12 of 13 opponents who had a winning record. In year two, Ruta successfully navigated the ever-changing landscape of college basketball as he once again put together an impressive non-conference schedule in 2020-21. Of Arkansas’ nine non-conference opponents, four made the NCAA field including North Texas, Oral Roberts, Abilene Christian and Oklahoma State and all four won in the NCAA first round.
During Ruta’s time as an assistant coach at Nevada, the Wolf Pack won 29 games each season — tying a school record and marking the program's best two-year run in school history.
During his final year at Nevada, the Wolf Pack went 29-5, were ranked among the nation’s top 25 all season and finished 20th in the final AP poll. The previous year, Nevada reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history, was 29-8 and was ranked all but two weeks throughout the season.
In his first two seasons at Nevada, the Wolf Pack went 28-7 in 2015-16, won Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles and earned the program’s first NCAA berth in 10 years. In his first year at Nevada, Ruta helped Nevada go from nine wins prior to his arrival to 24 in year one and Nevada won the CBI Championship, which was the first postseason championship by a Mountain West or Nevada team.
Prior to arriving at Nevada, Ruta was an assistant coach with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. Ruta began his coaching career at his alma mater, Arizona State, where he was a graduate assistant for two seasons. The Sun Devils advanced to the postseason both years, playing in the NCAA and NIT Championships.
While at ASU, he assisted in scouting and game preparation, in scheduling, team workouts primarily with the guards, team travel and summer camps. He also oversaw the team managers, organized the recruiting database and served as the academics and facilities liaison.
Ruta was well prepared for that role. As an undergraduate student at ASU, Ruta was the head student manager for two seasons. He assisted with the daily operations of the Sun Devils basketball program, while also organizing all the team managers and working at summer camps.