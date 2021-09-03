The town of Mansfield is undoubtedly a great sports town, and its football team in particular has a championship pedigree, with three state championships in the past dozen years along with a state runner-up slot in 2012.
But quietly, the town has produced an up-and-coming baseball star in recent years.
Favorite son Matthew Venuto was a part of an undefeated state championship baseball team at his prep school in Rhode Island his senior year. Two two years later, he was a key component of a Fairfield University team that started off its Div. I slate this past spring with 27 straight wins en route to an NCAA regional finals berth in Austin, Texas.
Venuto returns to Fairfield this week to begin his junior year, focusing on his studies as a management major in the business school, while also likely looking forward to joining the Stags next spring to resume what has been an unprecedented run of success for the small Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference program (MAAC).
Venuto has lived in Mansfield throughout his life and was introduced to baseball at any early age.
“I remember when I was really young, we played tennis-baseball in the front yard, which is one of my biggest recollections,” Venuto said. “It’s kind of what got me in the game, along with Little League, ages 10-11-12, progressing into AAU.”
Baseball also was in the family’s genes as Venuto’s father, James, was a pitcher at Boston College and his older brother, James, was a catcher-turned-first baseman at Elon University in North Carolina.
Matt also drifted into catching at around eight years of age, and his talent opened the eyes of some of his AAU coaches, leading Venuto to realize he “definitely wanted to pursue baseball at the highest level.”
He rose through the Hornets’ program, but as a junior, decided to transfer to baseball powerhouse Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, R.I., an all-boys school that to date has captured 22 state titles in the sport.
“I had a friend at Bishop Hendricken that we’re really good family friends with,” Venuto recalls, “and he raved about the education, and it was a great opportunity for me to pursue in my last couple of (high school) years.”
Legendary Hendricken baseball coach Ed Holloway, who has led the program to 16 of those state championships since 1995, welcomed the Mansfield native to his already-strong team.
“In 2018, he got in there halfway through our season and he was a good player, contributed, and swung the bat well for us,” Holloway said, noting that Venuto, due to the league’s transfer rules, had to sit out half of the season. “In 2019, we were undefeated (23-0), we had a very good team and he was a major contributor,” Holloway said. “Both as a catcher and a DH — we had two good catchers, so they split the time.
“Matt fit in well with our program and with the kids on our team,” Holloway recalled. “He knew a lot of kids from playing summer ball, and he fit in very well with our team. We had an excellent group of seniors, and they put everything aside, including individual performances, and their main goal was to win a state championship. Matt was a major player in that.”
Venuto hit a scorching .396 (19-for-48) for Bishop Hendricken in 17 games, which was second-best on the team, and drove in 19 runs, just two behind the team leader.
“That was one of the best years of baseball I’ve ever experienced,” Venuto said. “We just had a great team, the coaches are awesome — Chris Sheehan, the assistant coach, and Coach Holloway, who’s always a great guy to play for, a really nice coach who cares about his players and their development — we won every single game, and it was a really cool experience to finish on top at McCoy” (Stadium, for the state-championship game in Pawtucket).
“Matt did a good job with the pitchers,” Holloway adds. “One of the things I believe: Coaches do not call the pitches in the ballgame; I think that’s important for the catchers, for the speed of the game, so I allow the catchers to call the game. He did all the calling of the games, and there really weren’t any problems. He was a very good offensive player, had a good bat, hit line drives; we hit him at the 4 or 5 spot in the order.
“Matt had a great personality, he kept everybody loose, joked around with the guys, got along with everybody, had a great personality,” Holloway said. “He liked to have fun with his teammates, and was a really good kid to have on the team. I don’t think it was leadership as far as being a captain goes, because our team that year was so focused that they were all kind of leaders, because they all had that (same) goal.”
Upon Venuto’s graduation, Holloway believed that he would flourish at the next level.
“I think he loves the game, and that’s a big part of it; he was a good player, good receiver, very strong arm, good hitter,” Holloway recalls. “I can’t say I expected it to happen his first year (at Fairfield), but I thought that he would be very good college player, and he picked a good school for him. (Success) probably happened earlier than I thought, but Fairfield gave him the opportunity, and he really grabbed on to it.”
Seventh-year Fairfield baseball coach Bill Currier, who previously had coached at UVM, his alma mater, for 22 seasons prior to the program’s end in 2009, had gotten word of the kid from Mansfield from one of his assistants, “We got interested in him, he visited, and we knew he could hit, and then he got a little bit better as a catcher,” Currier said.
Recalls Venuto, “I went to a tournament at Quinnipiac (University, in Connecticut), and the Fairfield catching coach told me to come for a visit, so I went to a camp at Fairfield, and committed (to a scholarship) two or three days later.”
Interesting times with Fairfield
This is where things get interesting.
Venuto joined a Stags team that was coming off a 35-25 season in 2019, and not surprisingly, he didn’t catch too much as a freshman as the 2020 season unfolded in February, but Fairfield had taken on an ambitious schedule to start the season down south, playing UNC Greensboro, BC and North Carolina A&T in the Tar Heel state. Humbled after going 0-6 during that stretch, the team headed down to northern Florida, where it took on Harvard, Stetson, Ohio State and Bethune-Cookman, and won two of five, and was traveling westward to Tampa to continue its early-season schedule in early March when Currier got the dreaded call that the burgeoning pandemic would cancel the rest of the Stags’ season, and the team would be forced to abruptly fly home.
“We didn’t know the severity in the country,” Venuto recalled, “and we were all shocked, especially the seniors who didn’t get their final season. It was a hard time for the entire team.”
Venuto had played in seven of the team’s 11 games, starting five, and had hit .353, including smacking his first career grand slam, against the Crimson on March 6.
To stay in shape in hopes that the 2021 Fairfield season would take place as planned, “My brother and I started a lot of running, we had a gym in the basement, and we did a lot of things together,” Venuto said. “We set up a (batting) cage in the backyard, hit off a T, batting practice, and when things started to open up, we went to Mansfield High School and got in the cage and stuff like that.”
Still, there was still uncertainty about the spring baseball schedule.
“In the fall (of 2020), the expectations were weird because we had so many ups and downs regarding practices,” Venuto said. “We’d practice two weeks, then get shut down, so we didn’t get a full fall to prepare, even though we knew we had the potential to be pretty good. But we started to see when we went back to school in January, and we went the entire year without a COVID case, from January forward, how we were able to get ahead of a lot of the MAAC teams that had COVID issues, and as the year went on, we went on that win streak, and realized how special things could become.”
On paper, it doesn’t seem possible that a team that started off the 2020 season 2-9 could have all that much optimism for the following season, and, more importantly, translate those expectations into a successful season, much less a best-ever one.
But it happened for the Stags in a big way, and on a path that nobody associated with the school and the program could have expected.
Playing on its home field for the first 20 games (all conference games), Fairfield won those first 20 games to open the season, which was the nation’s longest winning streak, and then won seven more to improve to 27-0 before finally losing, 6-1, in the second game of a doubleheader against Siena on May 2, en route to a 33-1 regular-season record, which to this day remains the best-ever winning percentage (.971) by a Division I team.
Though the team ultimately lost a couple of games in the MAAC tournament, including the league championship game to 23-16 Rider, the team still had much to be proud of.
“Obviously, (finishing) 39-5, nobody thinks that (we would have that kind of turnaround in 2021), because that’s the best record of any Div. I college, ever,” Currier said. “That’s a hard thing to put on any team, but we were only allowed to play in-conference games, so we played the hand that we were dealt. We were very excited about our talent, everyone was a year older, we had worked very hard — especially on their own; we’re pretty proud of our players for keeping up their workouts — and when the starting flag went up, we were ready to go, and it proves that our players did a good job of taking care of themselves well when we were getting ready to get the season started.”
“We were No. 1 RPI (nationwide rankings) for a while, we were No. 25 at one point in the Baseball America rankings, it was just unbelievable,” Venuto recalls. “We just kept winning and winning, (through) 24 games, we were thinking, let’s just keep it going, we’re not going to lose a game. But we finally did suffer that one loss, but in some sense it was good for us, so we wouldn’t be so nervous about losing a game, and we immediately went back to that competitive approach that said: We’re just going to win.”
Next was the possibility of getting the first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in league history, and the Stags’ 37-3 record couldn’t be ignored by the committee, even though northeastern teams were routinely dismissed by the baseball powers down south, especially northern teams that only played conference schedules.
“I don’t think any of us were intimidated (to be appearing in the NCAAs),” Venuto recalled. “We always found ways to win; when we went into the tournament, we were ready to go. We had a practice at the University of Texas the day before our first game, against Arizona State, and (pitching coach Jordan) Tabakman measured the 60’-6” (distance from the pitching rubber to home plate), and said it’s the same (distance). It’s a huge stadium, but on the field, the dimensions are the same, and the game is the same.”
The “Hoosiers” comparison was apt, as Fairfield, a school of just over 5,000 students with minimal experience on the college game’s biggest stage, would be taking on, among others, Arizona State, which boasted five national championships and a student population of nearly 75,000 (and had produced MLB stars Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, and Dustin Pedroia), and the host school, Texas, owner of six national titles, a student population of nearly 51,000, and had groomed such major-leaguers as Roger Clemens.
Worse for Fairfield, it had lost its best player, MAAC Player of the Year Mike Caruso, who broke his jaw in the last game before the NCAAs began, immediately thrusting Venuto into the starting catcher’s role, which he had shared with Caruso during the season while alternating as DH.
But the Stags showed that they belonged, just as the fictional Hickory unheralded basketball team did in “Hoosiers,” and despite losing a nail-biter to Arizona State in the tourney opener, 7-6, Fairfield won its next two games, against Southern and a thrilling rematch against the Sun Devils, to reach the Regional Finals against the Longhorns. Unfortunately, the championship game was played the same day as the win over Arizona State, and a pitching-weary Stags team bowed, 12-2.
“We didn’t go into it thinking we’re going to lose,” Currier recalled, “but when you’re at the visiting team, the University of Texas on their home field … we didn’t go in intimidated and expecting to lose; we believed in ourselves, we believed we could win every game that we were going to play.”
Nonetheless, it was a historic season for the Fairfield program, and it gained some important experience and plaudits for the team, and for Matthew Venuto.
The Stags’ catcher hit .373 during the season, and went 6-for-13 (.461) in the Regionals, and was named to the all-tournament first team, despite being only a sophomore at a small northeastern school playing in the MAAC.
Just six days after the NCAAs ended, Venuto was bound for upstate New York to play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, where he understandably got off to a slow start but ultimately heated up and finished with a .285 average and led his Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs team in doubles.
He returns to Fairfield this week, and hopefully he’ll team back up with his fellow catcher and MAAC player of the year, Caruso, and his teammates to pick up where they left off: as a national power with a pitching staff that heading into the NCAAs had led the nation in ERA, WHIP, shutouts and fewest walks per nine innings.
“Matt has a medical issue with his catching hand, so he’s been playing some first base,” Currier said in anticipation of the 2022 season. “It doesn’t bother him to hit, but it does to receive. He’s done well as an offensive hitter, and keeps getting better defensively as a catcher, and now he’s more usable as a first baseman also.”
In terms of Venuto making the leap to professional baseball after college, Currier adds, “He needs to solidify his catching, on defense, and the next level wants to make sure that he’s solid at that.
“But Matt’s done a really good job of making himself better, and he’s on the right track; he’s two years away (from graduating), so we’ll see how he progresses defensively.”
On Venuto’s Instagram profile, he lists the bible verse Philippians 3:14, which reads, “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
“It has special meaning,” Venuto said. “I come from a religious family, and that quote has meant a lot to me growing up, trying to live my life in Christ’s name, and being the best person that I can be moving forward.”
Amen to that.
