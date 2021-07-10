MANSFIELD — Amidst the galaxy of stars on the Mansfield High football team, he is one of those hidden gems, an individual with game-changing skills on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
And amidst the many layers of student-athletes who represent the Hornets’ track team, he is another main cog in the armor of the high school’s program.
Jake Wall has taken a step forward, center and into the spotlight after winning the MIAA Division 1 State Track Meet championship with a record-setting long jump performance. He stretched the tape measure 23-feet, 7 ½-inches during the recent MIAA State Meet at Norwell High, eclipsing the previous Hornet long jump record of 22-3 ½, set by Powell Simpson during the 2007 season.
Wall, who will be a senior in the fall, accomplished this on his second jump in the trials and then in an effort to better than mark unfortunately fouled on all of his leaps in the finals. Wall also fouled on his first jump in the trials, but then went 22-feet on his third jump.
“I was struggling to get on the board at the start,” Wall said. “I had to adjust my mark a little bit and that helped. I felt that I had at least one good jump in me.”
Wall broke the previous standard for excellence on his first jump in a dual meet against Attleboro High in early May and did it again with a leap of 23-2 against King Philip Regional High in late May.
At the MIAA State Meet, Wall surpassed all of his Hockomock League contenders, too, overtaking Stoughton High School’s Elisha Teneus-Claude (third place, 22-7) and Cashmere Mathurin (fourth place, 22-3) and Foxboro High School’s Adam Connolly (ninth place, 21-7 ¼).
Wall captured the title by winning by a nine-inch margin over Boston College High’s Ben Evee (22-10).
Wall’s postseason ascendancy began at the Hockomock League Championship Meet, where he won the long jump at 22-8 ½, eclipsing Teneus-Claude by two inches.
At the MIAA Division 1 Meet at Hingham High, Wall soared to first place with a distance of 23-2, a near two-foot margin of victory over Sharon High School’s Pat McManus (21-5), while Evee was fourth.
“He’s really had an amazing three weeks,” Hornets coach Kevin Butera said. “He was a natural absolutely, when he came in as a freshman, I could see it right away. As most freshmen he was a little uncoordinated, he was lanky. He always had the speed, but he didn’t have good technique or a formula.”
“I did it (long jump) a little bit my freshman year, but I wasn’t too good at it,” said Wall.
Back then, he was 5-foot-10 and barely stretched the tape measure 17 feet. Football has been Wall’s primary athletic focus, but he began running track during his freshman year to get faster and stronger for the gridiron game.
“After you do it so much at practice, it (footwork) becomes like second nature so that you don’t think about it,” Wall said of addressing his stride to the launching block and learning how and when to time his takeoff.
Butera has been his personal guru in long jumping, recalling when as a sophomore, Wall was doing jump practices in late November.
“That’s when I thought he could do something super special,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s been him being patient and growing into his body and learning the sport.”
Combining strengths
Wall says the event combines a few things he was best at — running and jumping. “I was able to combine two things that I was naturally gifted at,” he said.
The now 6-foot-1, 185-pound Wall also runs sprints, having clocked a 10.8-second time in the 100 meters and a 22.6 second time in the 200 meters. His personal best in the triple jump is an outstanding 44 feet, 5 inches. Wall also competes in the hurdles and as a member of relay teams.
“Running track this spring has been fun, a lot of my friends do it, too — I’ve had a good experience with them also getting the chance to compete (beyond Hockomock League competition),” he said.
In addition to track and field, Wall was a hidden gem for Coach Mike Redding’s unbeaten (6-0) Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division champion football team, serving as a wide receiver and corner back.
With his size, speed and elasticity, he stretched opposing defenses as a receiver, though he had just two catches, both against Attleboro. Wall also carried the ball four times for 98 yards, once again his glide making him difficult to take down.
“It was difficult, yes and no, coming off of the football season and going right into track,” Wall said. “It was awkward because I was sore a bit after the football season. But, it didn’t take me that long to get into track shape.”
And before Wall knows it, he’ll be back on the football field with the Hornets participating in a summer “7-on-7 passing camp” in Braintree.
“I was hoping to break the (MIAA State) meet record,” Wall said of his intentions of bettering a record that dated back better than a half-century, to 1965. That record of 23-10 ½ was nearby.
Wall pulled a hamstring muscle a few weeks ago, thus he was limited in his running during practice, Butera suggesting that he bypass the sprints in favor of the jumps.
“We weren’t even doing whole out jumping, it was just run throughs to the pit,” Wall said of saving his leg strength and not running the risk of further injury. “We did popups, the jumps without a full landing.”
Since his freshman year, Wall has added some 6 ½ feet to his long jumps. “I think that the weight room from football actually helped a lot,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much stronger and faster I am.”
Playing at receiver and cornerback highlights Wall’s athletic skills and breeds confidence among the Hornet coaching staff in keeping him on the field.
“As a receiver, I feel that I can beat anybody one-on-one,” Wall said. And on defense, “I’m confident, I can compete with those jump balls (for possession) and keep up with the opposing wide receivers.”
During the pandemic, Wall went into the basement of his family home to use a weight rack to keep his frame honed.
“Without team practices and gyms being open, at least I was able to work out every day,” he said. “We’ve been cooped up because of the corona virus, so to be able to compete in a big event like that (MIAA State Meet) was pretty cool.”
Wall missed the entire 2020 outdoor track season due to the pandemic and the fall football season was moved to the Fall-2 “gap” season in March and April with only a handful of games, no MIAA playoffs or defense of the Hornets’ 2019 Super Bowl championship.
Now instead of football being his calling card for college, being a track-athlete has emerged as an option.
“I’m more confident going into the football season knowing that I’m a state champion, that I can compete with the top athletes,” he said.
