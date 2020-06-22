NASHVILLE, Tenn.
As a member of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals organization, Rhett Wiseman of Mansfield was preparing to move up the minor league baseball ladder to Triple-A this season.
That all changed when the coronavirus pandemic took root in every corner of America, forcing hockey players, basketball players, soccer players, tennis players and baseball players like Wiseman to the sidelines and into a state of suspended exile.
“It’s huge being an older guy, this was going to be a huge year for me,” said Wiseman, who is in his fifth year with the Nationals’ farm system.
“The Nationals have been great throughout this whole thing (pandemic), which has been fortunate when you hear what some of the other organizations have done,” Wiseman said of clubs suspending a $400 per week stipend to minor league players or outright releasing players to curtail expenditures.
With the MLB season on hold and all sources of revenue — from media rights to concession stands to parking fees to ticket sales — having been evaporated, the financial pain and hardship extends throughout the minor league system of baseball.
“I’ve been fortunate, I’ve been one of the lucky ones to still get paid,” said Wiseman, who is entering the final year of a six-year contract that he signed with the Nationals out of Vanderbilt University. “The reality is that a minor league contract is not much better than the $400 per week.
“The Nationals check in with us daily, they let us know everything that they know — they’ve been pretty transparent since this began,” Wiseman added. “Guys have been getting paid and they’ve been helping us through this uncertainty.”
Wiseman returned to his collegiate roots in Nashville. Though not allowed on the Vanderbilt campus or to use the Commodores baseball facility, Wiseman and several other minor league players have been working out on a public field.
“A couple of my ex-teammates (from Vanderbilt) are here and we’ve been able to get in daily workouts,” Wiseman said. “Things have opened up a little bit more down here. Up north, they’re much more stringent.
“It’s not ideal.”
On March 31, two weeks after spring training camps ended due to health and safety concerns, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the some 8,000 minor league baseball players would continue to receive stipends through May 31 or until the start of the season, whichever came first.
June 1 arrived and the harsh reality set in. Some clubs like Minnesota, St. Louis and the White Sox guaranteed salaries through June, while others, including Washington, offered to make adjustments to the weekly stipends.
The harsher reality was that many MLB teams released an ample number of players. During spring training camp, teams routinely release two or three dozen players. This spring, many MLB organizations opted to reduce expenses by releasing players carrying big contracts, with major and minor league experience.
Kansas City and Minnesota, for example, pledged not to release any minor league players. However, the Arizona Diamondbacks released 62 players, the Los Angeles Angels released 50 players, and the New York Yankees 45 players.
The other cost-cutting factors were MLB reducing the annual draft to five rounds and the prospect of some 40 minor league franchises to be dis-banded..
Minor league players such as Wiseman are not represented by the MLB Players Association union and are thus at the whim and mercy of organizational thoughts and plans.
“We can’t control any of this, we just have to keep ourselves prepared and ready to play,” Wiseman said. “The sad thing is that some clubs have let 30-40 guys, players who were free agents go and even guys who were under contract. There are some very good baseball players out there without teams.”
Several organizations, such as Adopt a Minor Leaguer, Advocates for Minor Leaguers and More than Baseball, have created venues for minor league players for financial advisement and vehicles to file for unemployment benefits.
Wiseman was in the Nationals’ training camp in West Palm Beach for two weeks.
“We stayed around there after the Nationals closed the camp down, figuring that we could wait it out,” Wiseman said of the unknown health crisis taking shape. “We thought that maybe they (Nationals) would open a facility for some of the guys down there, waiting it out to have a place to work out, but every day, it got worse.”
Wiseman played with the Nationals’ Double-A Eastern League affiliate in Harrisburg (Pa.) last season, hitting .218 over 109 games. His on-base percentage (.304 with 37 walks) and power numbers (.434 with 18 HR and 60 RBI) were solid.
Wiseman hit .270 with two outs and runners in scoring position (driving in 19 runs and drawing 15 walks), while hitting just twice into double plays all season.
“I started off strongly, I started incredibly hot,” Wiseman said. “It’s one of the best Double-A leagues and I hit the skids there for a while. I had a tough time making some adjustments. So I kind of re-set some things, simplified some things and went to training camp really positive.”
Wiseman, who turned 26 on Monday, was initially drafted in 2012 by the Chicago Cubs in the 25 th round of of the Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in Cambridge.
Three years later in 2015 while at Vanderbillt University, Wiseman was taken in the third round by the Washington Nationals — hitting 15 home runs that season with a gaudy .980 OPS.
At Vanderbilt, Wiseman was a member of the 2014 College World Series champions.
In five seasons of professional baseball, Wiseman hasn’t risen above the Double-A level, thus the Nationals were never tempted to add him to add him to the 40-man roster.
“You don’t understand how much of a business it is until you’re in pro ball,” Wiseman said of the pressure to produce, not ranking as one of the Nationals’ top 30 prospects. “Baseball is a livelihood, the organizations treat it as such.”
Wiseman has not been immune to hot stretches and bad stretches, having weeks where balls dropped in for base hits and other weeks when strikeouts became mind-boggling.
The Nationals signed him to a $554,100 signing bonus in July of 2015 and he appeared with the short season New York-Penn League’s Auburn, N.Y. Doubledays, hitting .248 over 54 games.
In 2016, Wiseman played with Washington’s single-A franchise in Hagerstown (Md.) hitting .255 in 134 games with some impressive power numbers — 43 extra base hits and 75 RBI, while drawing 42 walks.
Wiseman spent both the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Senators’ high-A team in Potomoc (Md.), playing both right and left field. In 2017 he played in 123 games with a .229 batting average, 39 extra base hits with 13 HRs and 55 RBI. In 2018, Wiseman appeared in 116 games, hitting .253 with 48 extra base hits and 63 RBI.
Wiseman was with the Nationals’ Triple-A and Double-A players during the nearly two weeks of spring training,
“The high-level guys,” he said. “We figured that when we left camp, it’d be a matter of time before we’d be ready to go again. Then it became less and less of a season.”
Wiseman opted to head to Nashville where the weather is baseball friendly in March and April.
“I can’t think of a better place to be,” he said of having a park, training and similar players of stature accessible for workouts.
“Now we’re wondering what’s going to happen next, whether they (MLB) may try to get a minor league fall season underway.
“The good thing is that with my contract, I still have 2021,” Wiseman added. “It’s kind of crazy to think what the playing field next year will look like. With all of the free agents out there, teams will be able to strengthen their rosters.
“The way that I look at it is that I’m fortunate to have a jersey on my back.”
