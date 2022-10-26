ATTLEBORO — The Mark Coogan Course at Highland Park will host the Big East Cross Country Championships.
The women’s 6K race will commence at 11 a.m., followed by the men’s 8K race at 11:50 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow the races at 12:40 p.m.
Hosted by Providence College, coach Ray Treacy’s Friar women’s team is ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 2 in the Northeast region. The Friar men’s team is currently ranked No. 3 in the Northeast.
Other nationally ranked teams the Friars will race against include the No. 11 Villanova men and Georgetown at No. 26 for men and No. 12 for women.
One of the nation’s most successful coaches, Treacy is in his 38th season as director of cross country and track at PC. During his tenure, Treacy has coached 11 Olympians, 67 All-Americans and seven NCAA individual champions, who have captured 15 NCAA titles overall Treacy’s 47 Big East individual champions have captured 123 Big East titles.
In addition, his women’s teams have captured two NCAA Cross Country Championships (1995 and 2013), 14 NCAA Northeast Regional Cross Country Championships, 22 Big East cross country titles and 20 New England Championships.
Treacy’s road to success began when he was a student-athlete at PC. He was the Friar team captain during his junior and senior seasons. and collected All-America honors on three occasions.
He was a two-time New England Cross Country Champion and won the indoor 5,000 meters at the Big East Championships three times.
Since Treacy took over as head coach in 1984, Treacy’s knowledge of conditioning and training has moved the Friar cross country and track programs into national prominence. The men’s cross country program has advanced to NCAA Championships in 21 of the last 29 seasons, while the women’s team has landed a record 29 out of 32 seasons.
While qualifying for the NCAA Cross Country Championships is an achievement within itself, the program under Treacy is highlighted by their success in 1990, 1995, 2003, 2004, 2012, 2013, and 2015. These seven teams each finished on the podium, top four in the country, at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
Friar women’s runner Jane Buckley (Cork, Ireland) has led the past two races for the Friars, taking seventh place at the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Invitational then 38th at the Wisconsin-hosted Nuttycombe Invitational. Junior Shannon Flockhart (Longstanton, England) has placed in the top-five for Providence at every meet this season, while senior Lilly Tuck (Sunderland, Canada) won the Friar Invitational Meet.
For the Friar men’s team, Liam Back (New Plymouth, New Zealand and graduate students David Principle (Johnston, R.I.) and Marcelo Rocha (Peabody, Ma.) will be top 10 contenders. Back tool third place at the Friar Invitational and 12th at the Paul Short Meet.
Principe has had two top 15 showings, while Rocha was the Friars’ No. 1 runner at the Nuttycombe Meet.
Admission to the Big East Conference Meet is free with the public asked to use the Attleboro High School facilities for parking.