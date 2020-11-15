Former King Philip Regional High basketball standout Andrew McKinney will not be rebounding, defending nor scoring as a freshman member of the Bridgewater State University men’s basketball team this winter.
In what would have been its 50th anniversary as a conference, the eight-member Massachusetts State Colleges Athletic Conference has shut off the lights in gymnasiums and access to hockey rinks in cancelling participation in all winter sports programs for student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba, the men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater State, told his Bears Friday that their season was over until further notice.
Farroba had begun practices sessions on Nov. 2, with the Bears meeting each Monday, Wednesday and Friday for individual, two-on-two, three-on-three and five-man drills with three weight training sessions per week.
MASCAC and Bridgewater State administrators have notified coaches that all practice and immediate competition were canceled. BSU was to close Dec. 10 for the end of the first semester and re-open again for academics on Jan. 27, when an assessment of the state and local health concerns would be made to determine whether student-athletes would even be able to train.
After “exhausting all possibilities, including a review of the risks involved,” the eight MASCAC Presidents made the difficult decision to cancel all winter sports for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s indoor track.
Similar to the fall sports, the state universities are “planning to provide winter sport student-athletes with on-campus, in-person practices, conditioning and training opportunities throughout their traditional season to support their physical and mental well-being.” These practice and training opportunities will not use an athlete’s year of NCAA eligibility and will be done in compliance with the campus, state, federal and NCAA COVID guidance and protocols.
“The MASCAC Presidents have been continuously observing the pandemic and guidelines from local, state, federal and NCAA officials which has led us to the decision,” MCLA President James Birge of the MASCAC Presidents Council said in a statement.
“We explored countless scenarios to find a safe path forward with the evolving recommendations and policies from the NCAA and the state for our winter sport student-athletes,” said MASCAC Commissioner Angela Baumann. “After consultation with our medical staff and athletic directors, the MASCAC Presidents came to the conclusion there is not a way to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff with off campus winter competition, the risks are far too great.”
Farroba has been at BSU since 1986, when he served as an assistant coach under former UMass-Dartmouth and King Philip Regional High coach Mark Champagne. Since taking the reins of the Bears’ program in 1992, Farroba has led the Bears into postseason play in 11 seasons, including NCAA Division III Tournament appearances in 1999, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2018.
Besides Bridgewater State, other members of the MASCAC include Westfield State, Worcester State, Mass. College of Liberal Arts, Mass. Maritime Academy, Fitchburg State, Framingham State and Salem State. The MASCAC was formed in 1971 and women’s athletic programs achieved varsity status in 1977.
“Everybody has been doing it,” Farroba said of the Ivy League, NESCAC, Great Northeast Conference and NEWMAC among those conferences canceling their winter calendar of athletic events. Three MASCAC members reported COVID-19 cases.
“I actually thought one of the things that we had going for ourselves was that we are all state schools, there was no traveling across state lines to play games,” Farroba said. “That would be a good thing in our favor. You look at UMass-Dartmouth and they go to New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine. I could understand crossing the (state) line could be a problem.”
Farroba had limitations on the number of student-athletes that could assemble in the gymnasium for practice with masks worn at all times.
“We do ball skills, shooting skills and conditioning and we go through phases, then we get permission to go forward,” he said. “We can do stuff five-on-none so you can do an inbounds play, you can run your fast break, but five-on-five is out of the question right now.”
Friday’s practice was the sixth practice for the Bears.
“It’s been good, the kids have been working at it and in the weight room,” Farroba said.
Workouts will continue until the first semester concludes. By Christmas time, generally, the Bears would have played no less than a half-dozen non-league games and played in a tournament.
“We always brought the kids back (December) 26th or 27th because we played in a tournament, then our league season would start the second week in January,” Farroba said. “We’ll see where the virus is at that time (late January) and see if we can re-up and start practicing again.
“We’ll have to see where we are after Thanksgiving. They (MASCAC) might push us out. I thought, originally, we would do what we’re doing, practicing and then re-evaluate in January. I’m glad that they did what they did so that the kids know that we’re not competing second semester.”
Farroba indicated that two of his Bears tested positive for COVID-19 before the season and went through the quarantine protocol for returning to campus and being student-athletes.
“It wasn’t from a party or anything,” Farroba explained. “A kid had gone home for the weekend, it was a red spot. The kid came back to the dorm, they were hanging out.”
McKinney was one of a half-dozen freshmen being introduced to the program, all of which will receive an extra year of athletic eligibility under NCAA governance for Divisions I, II and III.
Farroba also intimated that the BSU program has sampled a half-dozen or so face masks to ensure not just safety measures, but to also make them workable to compete.
“It’s tough,” he said. “They’re not doing anything wrong, but the mask slides down. Some masks are better than others.
“The economic part of this is interesting,” Farroba said of the Bears being tested for COVID-19 every other week prior to the start of practice. “The economic factor here is huge. Once we started practices, we were getting tested every week, so that became the protocol. We can’t afford testing kids three times a week.
“The other thing is that if we’re not competing, a lot of my players won’t live on campus. So they’ll be commuting and they can save $10,000. By cancelling, we’re not putting an economic burden on the kid. Unless the college tells us that we’re going to play and come back to campus and then all of sudden you’ll pull the plug (on the season and players), then the economic part of it gets skewed.
“When the college did shut the campus down back in March, they did give the kids back a pro-rated refund for housing and a meal plan. The other end of it is that they (MASCAC) did what they did..”
Farroba also mentioned the simple economics of busing teams from one venue to another. In years past, the MASCAC would schedule men’s and women’s basketball games back to back, which would make for a disproportionate amount of down time for student-athletes not competing, awaiting the end of a game to either begin play or board a bus for a return trip to campus.
“That was going to change this year,” Farroba said. “We were putting it into perspective. We would play opposite, say the men’s team at home and the women’s team on the road..That’s something that I’ve been pushing for, for years. That would be one bus needed instead of two.
“And we were doing a disservice to the student-athletes on those (single site) trips.. That was a six-hour or so block of time, for a player sometimes the day was so long. The players would be missing a class, get on a bus, getting to the other school an hour before a game and then if we weren’t playing, we’d be sitting around for two hours while the girls played. It was way too much. A game at Framingham, for example, 45 minutes away, became a six-hour event.”
With COVID-19 safety concerns for social distancing, MASCAC members would then have had to charter two buses, one for the men’s team and staff and another for the women’s team and staff.
“How do you tell a kid not to play in-your-face defense or go up for an offensive rebound?” asked Farroba. “And the kids are talking all the time on the court. There is no social distancing in basketball.”
