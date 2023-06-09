113th Massachusetts Open Tee Times
-(a): denotes amateur
**Pairings subject to change**
Monday (June 12), Hole #1 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #10
7:30 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Jack Boulger (a), TPC Boston; Kevin Gately (a), Harmon Golf; Chris Congdon (a), Country Club of New Bedford
7:41 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Conner Willett (a), Charles River Country Club; Steven DiLisio, Salem Country Club; Max Ferrari, Framingham Country Club
7:52 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Matthew Campbell, Clifton Park, NY; JT Barker, Bethlehem, PA; Ricky Stimets (a), Worcester Country Club
8:03 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Will Frodigh, Dedham Country and Polo Club; Rich Berberian, Jr., Vesper Country Club; Matthew Johnson (a), Charter Oak Country Club
8:14 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Nolan Skaggs (a), Plymouth Country Club; Jack Tobin (a), Marlborough Country Club; Aidan O'Donovan (a), Cummaquid Golf Club
8:25 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Matt Parziale (a), Thorny Lea Golf Club; Kevin Kraft, Harrisburg, PA; Brendon Ray, West Warwick, RI
8:36 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Thomas Sennett, Country Club of Pittsfield; Eric Barlow, Winchester Country Club; Bob Bruso, Blackstone National Golf Club
8:47 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Brendan Roy (a), Sterling National Country Club; Brian Healy (a), Nashawtuc Country Club; Nick Lyons (a), Albany, NY
8:58 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Peter French, Maplegate Country Club; Sean Barrett, Topsham, ME; Jake Peer (a), Winchester Country Club
9:09 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Mike Van Sickle, Wexford, PA; Bobby Gage, Blue Hill Country Club; Christopher Bornhorst (a), Brae Burn Country Club
9:20 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Anthony Cavotta, Saratoga Springs, NY; Danny Frodigh (a), Dedham Country and Polo Club; Shuvam Bhaumik (a), Thorny Lea Golf Club
9:31 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Matthew Oliveira (a), Country Club of New Bedford; Jack Pepin (a), Plaistow, NH; Jake Berkio (a), Oak Hill Country Club
Monday (June 12), Hole #10 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #1
7:30 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Kevin Blaser (a), Fall River Country Club; Sean Magarian (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club; Joseph Lenane (a), George Wright Golf Course
7:41 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Evan Grenus, Jupiter, FL; Zach Magarian, TPC Boston; Colin Spencer (a) Cummaquid Golf Club
7:52 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Sean Fitzpatrick (a), George Wright Golf Course; Jacob Finard (a), Pine Brook Country Club; John Broderick (a), Dedham Country and Polo Club
8:03 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Matthew Naumec (a), GreatHorse; Brad Adamonis, Ponte Vedra, FL; Owen Blakely (a), Wellesley Country Club
8:14 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Colin Andrade, The Ridge Club; Chris Houston, Gilford, NH; Andrew DiRamio (a), North Hill Country Club
8:25 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Doug Clapp (a), Old Sandwich Golf Club; Eric Mabee, Country Club of Pittsfield; David Pastore, Stamford, CT
8:36 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Don Baldassare, TPC Boston; Dan Venezio, Portland, ME; Matt Cowgill (a), Granite Links Golf Club
8:47 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Chris Wiatr, Juno Beach, FL; Morgan Egloff, Stuart, FL; Nick Maccario (a) GreatHorse
8:58 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Garren Poirier (a), Killington, VT; Jim Renner, Wrentham, MA; Nicholas Pandelena, Atkinson, NH
9:09 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Joe Rocha, Beverly, MA; James Becker, Bloomfield, CT; John Clare, Camillus, NY
9:20 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Peter Ruymann, Oyster Harbors Club; Mark Monday (a), Granite Links Golf Club; Matthew Casavant (a), Meadow Brook Golf Club
9:31 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Brendan Zinck (a), Youth on Course/Mass Golf; Max Ash (a), Weston Golf Club; Harry Dessel (a), Barrington, RI
Monday (June 12), Hole #1 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #10
12:30 p.m. / 7:30 a.m. – Matthew Cohen (a), Belmont Country Club; Tyler Dupuis (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club; John Cammarano (a), Wellesley Country Club
12:41 p.m. / 7:41 a.m. – Alex Xarras (a), Oak Hill Country Club; Cooper Griffin (a), Woodland Golf Club; Billy Argus (a), Wollaston Golf Club
12:52 p.m. / 7:52 a.m. – Christopher Tallman, GreatHorse; Liam Friedman, Wollaston Golf Club; Joe Harney (a), Charles River Country Club
1:03 p.m. / 8:03 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, FL; Michael Martel, New Ipswich, NH; Jason Thresher, West Suffield, CT
1:14 p.m. / 8:14 a.m. – Jason Parajeckas (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club; Ethan Whitney (a), Oak Hill Country Club; Ryan Brown (a), Cape Cod National Golf Club
1:25 p.m. / 8:25 a.m. – Daniel Koerner (a), Merrimack Valley Golf Club; Zachary Miller (a), Quail Ridge Country Club; Michael Mottola (a), Andover Country Club
1:36 p.m. / 8:36 a.m. – Matthew Baran, The Ridge Club; Greg Kelly, Myopia Hunt Club; Patrick Frodigh (a), Dedham Country and Polo Club
1:47 p.m. / 8:47 a.m. – Timothy Hegarty, Briarcliff Manor, NY; Jason Gobleck, Madison, CT; Joey Lane Great Falls, VA
1:58 p.m. / 8:58 a.m. – Jud Milam, KOHR Golf; Frank Dully II, Kernwood Country Club; Brendan Hester (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club
2:09 p.m. / 9:09 a.m. – Fran Quinn, Worcester Country Club; Kyle Gallo, Berlin, CT; Ian Thimble, Hyde Park, MA
2:20 p.m. / 9:20 a.m. – Mark Purrington, Dartmouth, MA; Brian Keiser, Longmeadow Country Club; Jordan Burke (a), Needham Golf Club
2:31 p.m. / 9:31 a.m. – Christian Emmerich (a), Kernwood Country Club; Hunter Stone (a), Tedesco Country Club; John Pagano (a), Worcester Country Club
2:42 p.m. / 9:42 a.m. – Matthew Smith (a), Hoosick Falls, NY; Justin Grondahl (a), Jupiter, FL; Ian Rourke (a), Ferncroft Country Club
Monday (June 12), Hole #10 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #1
12:30 p.m. / 7:30 a.m. – Jeremy Moss (a), Granite Links Golf Club; Sam Russell (a), Cranberry Valley Golf Course; Casey Mills (a), John F. Parker Golf Course
12:41 p.m. / 7:41 a.m. – Mark Brown, Hobe Sound, FL; Jeff Martin, Wollaston Golf Club; Brian Spitz, Harmon Golf Club
12:52 p.m. / 7:52 a.m. – Weston Jones (a), Charter Oak Country Club; Max Theodorakis, Danbury, CT; Berk Harvey, San Jose, CA
1:03 p.m. / 8:03 a.m. – Shawn Warren, Falmouth, ME; Kyle Souza, Santa Rosa, CA; Sam Grindle, Stoneham, MA
1:14 p.m. / 8:14 a.m. – Luca Greco, Montreal, QC; Brendan Hunter, Red Tail Golf Club; Ben Reichert, East Amherst, NY
1:25 p.m. / 8:25 a.m. – Brady Allbritton, Easton, MA; Brandon Berry, Great Falls, VA; Tim Richmond (a), Olde Salem Greens Golf Course
1:36 p.m. / 8:36 a.m. – Nick Tedeschi, Granite Links Golf Club; Todd Scarafoni, Bass Rocks Golf Club; Rey Garcia (a), Wedgewood Pines Country Club
1:47 p.m. / 8:47 a.m. – Artie Wilson, West Warwick, RI; Cliff Kresge, Knoxville, TN; Chris Anderson, Norfolk Golf Club
1:58 p.m. / 8:58 a.m. – Sean Dully (a), Kernwood Country Club; Raymond Dennehy (a), Oak Hill Country Club; Michael Walsh (a), Miacomet Golf Course
2:09 p.m. / 9:09 a.m. – Ryan Downes (a), GreatHorse; Alex Ross, Atlanta, GA; Jacob Hollander, Peterborough, NH
2:20 p.m. / 9:20 a.m. – Arthur Zelmati, George Wright Golf Course; Jeffrey Weishaar (a), Renaissance; Andy Morse, West Roxbury, MA
2:31 p.m. / 9:31 a.m. – Jordan Amorin (a), Crestwood Country Club; Jarred Huggins (a), Mount Pleasant Golf Club; Henry Smith (a), Edgartown Golf Club
2:42 p.m. / 9:42 a.m. – Nick Leblanc (a), Wayland Country Club; Mike Hersey (a), Harmon Golf; Peter Wurszt (a), Country Club of Wilbraham