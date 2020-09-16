PAWTUCKET — Members of the Red Sox organization can only dream of a future with Bryan Mata on the mound.
Mata has not played professional baseball for either the Pawtucket Red Sox or Portland SeaDogs, but the 21-year-old righthander from Venezuela has drawn such rave reviews that he is listed as the No. 4 prospect in the Red Sox organization.
“Now it’s a matter of him getting his feet, logging big league innings, and seeing how his pitches work at that level,” PawSox pitching Paul Abbott coach said of the rugged 6-foot-3, 240-pound Mata after Boston’s taxi squad workout at McCoy Stadium Wednesday. “For me, he’s probably the most exciting guy we have in our organization. He’s probably one of the most exciting guys in baseball, period.”
Only Jeter Downs, Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec rank higher on the Red Sox’ prospect chart assembled by MLB.com. Mata was signed at the age of 16 in 2015 after a contract proposal from the Milwaukee Brewers and debuted in the Dominican Republic Summer League as a gangly 160-pounder.
Since then, Mata has made several stops along the ladder on his climb to the major league level. But the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic season has put unknown potential on the plate without watching him pitch at the Triple-A or Double-A levels. He has pitched in three simulated games with Boston’s taxi squad, but those 17 innings are not as revealing as live action.
“Obviously, he’s a young guy, but just about everything he throws is top-shelf,” Abbott said, having worked with most all of the pitching prospects in the Red Sox organization since 2010.
With a 99-mph fastball, a two-seamer that is his best pitch and a slider that can get outs, Mata is being groomed as a top-tier starting pitcher in the not-so-distant future for the Red Sox. For Mata, it may well depend on the continued development of his slider.
“That’s a pitch that I feel confident in, that I can throw at any point during the count,” Mata said through an interpreter. “That’s my best pitch right now and it just helps me get ahead of hitters, that’s something that I’m trying to build off of.
“Right now, what I’m focused on trying to just throw more strikes and have better control,” added Mata, who has not pitched beyond the Double-A level, having made 11 starts in 2019 in Portland with a 5.03 earned run average.
Mata admitted that it has been a long journey over the last five seasons, leaving Venezuela, laboring in the Dominican League and longing for a future spot in Boston’s starting rotation.
“I just had to grow up really fast,” he said. “It was tough at first, being 16, going to the Dominican Republic to play there and then having to go to the lower levels in the (United) States. It’s kind of weird with everything (coronavirus) going on, but I’ve still been able to grow as a pitcher.
“It’s been great being around all the guys at Pawtucket and the coaches to be a better pitcher moving forward. I’m still learning and growing to just prepare for whatever happens.”
Abbott concerns himself not only with the mechanics of a pitcher like Mata, but the mindset, the every day grind of preparation.
“There are some emotions that get involved, they try and do too much — they are more throwers than pitchers,” Abbott said of the development of Tanner Houck, Darwinzon Hernandez, Seth Blair and Jay Groome. “He’s pretty advanced.”
Abbott noted that Mata has to focus on delivering the ball into the catcher’s mitt.
“I got really excited the other day,” Abbott said. “He was taking his eyes off the target, picking up the target a little bit late. We just talked to him about keeping his eyes on the glove all the way through his delivery, until the ball hits the glove
“It was really exciting to see in his side session, the command really picked up with everything. It was playing up with that last game he pitched. He wasn’t spraying it as big. It was impressive. You could see the excitement with him — the ball is going where I want it with that top-shelf stuff.
“He’s a reason for a lot of excitement for the future because he’s something special.”
Through 69 minor league starts, Mata has compiled a 22-20 record with a 3.40 ERA. He has lowered his walk rate, while having 307 strikeouts and yielding just 13 home runs in over 300 innings of work.
“What I’m working on is just being more consistent throwing strikes,” Mata said. “That’s really something I feel will help me in the long run and something I know I need to improve on. So right now I’m just trying to throw more strikes and buy better command.
“I feel really good about where I am and where I’m going to be.”
