FOXBORO -- New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was given a share of the blame when the team's offense did not look up to standard throughout recent weeks. And rightfully so.
And now, after the unit's best performance in months against the Buffalo Bills, a 24-17 victory at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, McDaniels will receive a share of the credit. Again, rightfully so.
McDaniels called one of his best games of the season on Saturday. It goes far beyond the stats, which included 35 carries for 143 yards (4.1 yards-per-attempt), all while quarterback Tom Brady (26-of-33 for 271 yards, one touchdown) earned a 100-plus quarterback rating for the first time since Week 5.
Among many things McDaniels did well against Buffalo was getting rookie receiver N'Keal Harry involved both in the passing and running game, which stemmed back to last week against Cincinnati -- but also with his pre-snap trickery. It greatly benefited running back Rex Burkhead, who got open out of the backfield for crucial gains in large part due to play design.
"Josh and the offensive staff do an excellent job of game-planning every week, and certainly did a great job against Buffalo," coach Bill Belichick said on his Monday conference call. "There are a lot of different plays that you can run to try to create an advantage offensively against a defense, and we’re always looking for ways to do that."
One of those ways McDaniels was able to create an advantage for the offense was based on what occurred pre-snap.
On the third play of the third quarter, receiver Mohamed Sanu sprinted from right to left in motion, which took the attention of the Bills defense and forced an added level of communication. Brady then sold a perfect fake to Sanu, only to hit Burkhead on a wheel route down the sideline. It went for a gain of 31 yards to set the Patriots up at the Buffalo 35.
"Defending those plays are a challenge because they happen quickly," Belichick said. "You don’t really have time to make much of an adjustment to it -- you have to recognize it and react to it."
Five plays later, after an offensive pass interference on Julian Edelman negated a Ben Watson touchdown, the Patriots settled for a 50-yard field goal from Nick Folk to take a 13-10 lead.
Not long after, on the last play of the third quarter, that pre-snap trickery played a role again. This time it was Harry who came across the field in motion and again attracted the attention of the Bills defense. It set up a perfectly-played screen from Brady to Burkhead, which went for a gain of 23 yards on an 11-play drive as the Patriots kicked a field goal to take a 17-16 lead.
"As an offense and as a game-planner and those types of things, when you can do something that maybe -- get them (an opponent) to adjust or communicate late in the down, you may or may not get some advantages out of it," McDaniels said.
Of course, those plays were helped by the fact that receivers have previously taken those hand-offs on jet sweeps. Harry took part against the Bengals, while a reverse against Buffalo went for 18 yards following a downfield block from Brady in the second quarter.
The different play designs McDaniels showed impressed those in the locker room too.
"Josh is so creative," said Burkhead after he tallied a career-high 77 receiving yards on four receptions to go along with 20 rushing yards on three carries. "We just try to go out there, make the most of those opportunities, whatever position he puts us in, and we gotta try to do our job."
