FOXBORO -- It was a bounce back game in more ways than one as the AFC East champion New England Patriots earned their 11th consecutive divisional title following a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.
First, the offense. The Patriots offense looked as efficient as it has in months following among their least impressive performances of the year just one week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals.
With the New England defense not forcing a single turnover, and the Patriots non-offensive units held without a touchdown, their offense marched up and down the field with scoring drives of 11, 17, seven, 11 and seven plays. The Patriots finished with 414 total yards on 23 first downs.
“Yeah, I think it was more balanced than we’ve been and we ran the ball good and effectively against a really good defense,” quarterback Tom Brady said, who finished an efficient 26-for-33 passing for 271 yards and one touchdown.
“It was a big game for us,” Brady said. “We needed it, and happy to come from behind in the fourth and win.”
Among the biggest reasons behind the offensive success was the play of running Rex Burkhead. And he had to overcome something as well.
On Burkhead’s second touch of the game, a perfectly-played screen pass, he gained 18 yards but had the ball striped from behind. The Bills recovered and ultimately converted on a 35-yard field goal seven plays later to take an early 3-0 lead. But Burkhead responded. He went on to secure a career-high in receiving yards (four receptions, 77 yards) and scored the game-winning touchdown on a hard-earned, one-yard touchdown run.
It was all due to him putting that play out of his mind.
“Yeah, you have to. You got to put it behind you and understand there’s more football to be played. And understand you can really help the game out and turn the game into a positive way,” Burkhead said.
“So, that’s what I was trying to do anytime my number was called or anyway I could impact the game, I tried to do that to the best of my ability," Burkhead added.
And on the other side of the ball, the Patriot defense was forced to overcome something that had not happened all season.
Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who should be among the lead vote getters for Defensive Player of the Year, allowed his first touchdown of the season. Gilmore was in man coverage when Buffalo receiver John Brown beat him on a corner-post route. Gilmore committed to the corner and Brown then continued his run across the field, catching a 53-yard touchdown from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. It gave the Bills a 17-13 lead midway through the third quarter.
But Gilmore and his defensive teammates didn’t stress about it. They got back out on the field and responded with consecutive three-and-and outs. It helped their offense score 10 points on the two ensuing drives to retake a 24-17 lead.
“Yeah, I mean, it was a big stop for us after that,” Gilmore said. “They made a great play. We were able to put it behind us and play tight coverage and make them beat us and we were able to do that at the end.
“It was a good play by them. I adjusted after that. It didn’t happen no more, so that’s what it’s about -- learn from your mistakes, good or bad, and get ready for the next play.”
And with the Patriots overcoming those aspects in multiple facets, they maintain the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoff picture with one game against the Miami Dolphins remaining on Sunday.
