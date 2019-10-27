FOXBORO
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a third-down pass intended for receiver Odell Beckham in the third quarter. The New England Patriots led by two scores and were in complete control.
Stephon Gilmore followed Beckham stride for stride as the receiver turned around and had the ball slip through his grasp.
Coach Bill Belichick was just feet away. The pass fell incomplete and Belichick emphatically waved his arms to signal it was incomplete. It’s something you see defensive backs and safeties do all the time, but you don’t often see it from the Greatest Coach of All-Time.
Belichick, of course, is usually mild-mannered with his No. 2 pencil tucked behind his ear, furiously scribbling in his notebook. Not this time. He stood there in his rain-soaked grey hoodie with the sleeves down to the typical three-quarter mark despite the temperature hovering around a cool 50 degrees. For a coach that has ate, slept and breathed winning for 20 years at Gillette Stadium, perhaps this game meant a little bit more.
Belichick earned career win No. 300 on Sunday with a 27-13 victory over the Browns — the same franchise he earned his first win on Sept. 8, 1991, and ultimately his 37th win, during a five-year stretch.
His 300 wins as a head coach include both regular season (269) and postseason (31). Only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) have more, although Belichick has done it in 434 career games while it took Shula 445 games and Halas 455.
“It’s a great privilege to coach this team and to coach the guys that I’ve coached throughout my career,” Belichick said after the Patriots’ win. “Fortunately, I didn’t play in any of those games. That’s a good thing for us, but I’ve had a lot of good players, a lot of great players and they’re the ones who win games.”
while Belichick did not take much credit for his 300 wins, his players all offered well-deserving praise.
“It’s pretty amazing,” quarterback Tom Brady said. “He’s the best coach of all time and it’s a privilege to play for him for as many years as I have. He’s taught me so much on and off the field, just been a great mentor for me.”
Receiver Julian Edelman referred to Belichick as ‘a machine.’ Edelman went into detail about Belichick and his ability to never let complacency come into play and his motivational ways.
“I joke around with all the little stories here and there about him and how he is, but he’s got a special way of making guys want to go out and work to their fullest for him,” Edelman said. “He’s just got that mindset. I don’t know what it is. But he can only talk to you once or twice a week, and those one or two times, it makes your day.
“I explain to everyone, football coaches are usually ex-football players. He’s like a general or someone that should be, like, a governor or leading some sort of military operation that’s a football coach,” Edelman said. “That’s how I feel, and that’s how I always explain it to people.”
One thing is for certain: Belichick still has the fire. He showed it on that one pass in the third quarter and will continue to show it for wins in seasons to come.
“I think, at his core, who he is,” Matthew Slater said, “it is the same person that started years ago.”
