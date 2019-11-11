The New England Patriots have been historically good following a bye week dating back to 2001. They’re 14-4 in 18 games during that span, tied for second-best in the league in games following the bye.
Only the Baltimore Ravens, at 15-4, have a better record following the bye since 2001.
Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have nearly just as impressive a win percentage in games following a loss before their bye week. The Patriots have won the last three games they played following a loss prior to their bye week, beating the New York Jets in Week 12 last year following a Week 11 bye and Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Similar outcomes occurred in 2008 when the Patriots defeated the 49ers in Week Five after a Week Four bye and Week Three loss. Likewise in in 2005, beating the Buffalo Bills 21-16 in Week Eight after a Week Seven bye and Week Six loss. Such was not the case in 2002, however, when the Patriots suffered four straight losses, including the weeks both prior and after their bye week.
Generally, the Patriots have not lost a game following the bye week since 2016, when they were handed a 31-24 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks in a game that came down to the wire. New England also lost to the Panthers, 24-20, during Week 11 in 2013 and to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 25-17, during Week Eight in 2011, but losses following their bye week are far less common.
In their 14 post-bye-week wins since 2001, New England has won by an average of 17.4 points. Their most recent three wins have come by an average of 21 points.
The Patriots will look to make it three straight wins following the bye week when they travel to Philadelphia on Sunday to face the Eagles (5-4), who are tied for first with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.
Ironically, the Eagles are also coming off a bye week of their own. It’s the third consecutive game the Patriots have played against an opponent coming off their bye week (Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia). The Eagles are an identical 14-4 following the bye week since 2001. Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles are coming off consecutive victories over Buffalo and Chicago.
New England (8-1) sits atop the AFC standings with a one-game lead on Baltimore (7-2) and ahead of both Houston (6-3) and Kansas City (6-4).
