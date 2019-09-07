Coach Bill Belichick has made some unpredictable moves in the past, taking on highly-talented players with a troubled past, but receiver Antonio Brown may qualify for his biggest chance yet.
Brown, the four-time All-Pro, will be playing for his third team in seven months when he takes the practice field with the New England Patriots early next week as he's not allowed to be with the Patriots until Monday. That's because he shot his way away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, forced a trade to the Oakland Raiders, only to tell General Manager Mike Mayock he was going to punch him in the face, and thus grant himself a release from Oakland on Saturday.
What a time it's been, and Brown's social media pages have had a front row seat.
Belichick, the lead man of The Patriot Way and Do Your Job mentality, however, gave Brown another chance. The Patriots acquired the free agent Brown on Saturday on a one-year, $15 million deal with a $9 million signing bonus, per reports.
There's so much to digest.
Belichick and the Patriots are surely hoping Brown can be Randy Moss 2.0, or perhaps due to the contract and winning history, Darrelle Revis. (Moss did not win a Super Bowl in New England, Revis did.)
The Patriots have had success in these cases in the past, of course. Corey Dillion, who fits the mold too, recorded a franchise single-season record 1,635 rushing yards. Moss, similarly, made 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdowns. Revis and Josh Gordon are the most recent examples, as well.
But will Brown fall in line like they did?
On the field, the 31-year-old Brown elevates the Patriots to a different level offensively. In 15 games during 2018, he made 104 receptions for 1,294 yards and a league-high 15 touchdowns. Brown has had eight or more touchdowns and 1,200 or more receiving yards in each of the past six seasons.
And there is the added fact that Brown joins fellow receivers Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett and N'Keal Harry, who is currently on IR and will not play until Week Eight.
A healthy group could be among the best passing offenses in the NFL.
On the other hand, Brown could, of course, fail with the Patriots. That has happened too, just ask Chad Ochocinco or Albert Haynesworth.
"No Days Off" has not really jived with Brown. He literally missed time this preseason in Oakland because he could not find a helmet he liked. And then there's the fact he told ESPN he didn't need to play football anymore this offseason.
Belichick's coined phrase, "We do what's best for the team" could be a huge problem with Brown too. He is as much of a 'Me>We' player as any in the NFL. Brown's priority throughout his time in Oakland (and beyond) has been strictly about himself.
Well, what if it doesn't work out?
If Brown fails to pan out, he gets released with no repercussions on the team’s cap in 2020 or beyond. Not an ideal scenario, but a possible one. And don't worry for one second he will impact the Patriots veteran-led locker room. 52 other players walking the confines of Gillette Stadium abide by The Patriot Way, Brown won't change that whether he adheres to it or not.
And if it does work out? Well, Belichick will once again prove no challenge, and no player, is more important than The Patriot Way.
