FOXBORO — Could the New England Patriots be transitioning to a 3-4 defense right in front of our eyes?
The Patriots have spent a great deal of time this preseason playing a 3-4 base defense, as they did for much of their in-stadium practice in front of Foxboro residents and season-ticket holders at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.
Like every decision, there is definitely pros and cons to each scenario, but with the linebacker corps being as deep as it has been in a long time, and presumably deeper than the defensive line this year, it could make the most sense.
The Patriots have brought in one of the bigger run-stuffers in the league with defensive lineman Mike Pennel. Pennel, who played 16 games each of the past two seasons with the New York Jets, was signed during free agency after the Patriots let former first-round pick Malcolm Brown walk out the door following modest play during his rookie contract.
Pennel is 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. He will likely be a nice complement to fellow defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. According to Pro Football Focus, Guy and Pennel were the two highest-graded interior defensive lineman in the AFC East last year.
It would likely give the Patriots two options at nose tackle, and a third in Danny Shelton, who contributed for the Patriots last season.
The Patriots also have one of their deepest position groups at linebacker with Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, second-year linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and Elandon Roberts among them. Transitioning to a 3-4 defense would allow the Patriots to get four of those linebackers on the field, whereas if they stick with a 4-3 alignment, the Patriots would be forced to have two of those backers, and maybe two of their best defensive players, off the field at once.
Neither Pennel nor Guy offered much insight to the decision on Monday.
“It doesn’t matter, it’s just defensive line play,” Pennel said.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing in a 3-4 or 4-3, football is football, X’s and O’s are what they are,” Guy said. “You have to go out there and compete. Every person on our team can play multiple positions. It’s going out there and doing what you’re asked to do.”
Of course, in a 3-4 defense, the pressure created is mainly due to the linebackers with the outside linebackers having a much greater pass-rushing responsibility. The two middle linebackers allow for the opportunity of creative blitzes and coverages, which Belichick and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo would surely give opponents plenty to think about.
One of the fallback outcomes of the 3-4, however, would be the defensive line. Obviously, five opposing offensive lineman would be tasked with handling three defensive linemen. And while some of the bigger players like Guy and Pennel have been able to hold their own in double teams, those on the outside like Deatrich Wise, Michael Bennett, Derek Rivers and others would be tasked with the responsibility of occupying gaps and taking up multiple offensive linemen as well.
It would allow the backers to rush the quarterback or drop back into coverage, depending on the situation. But Bennett specifically has not played in many 3-4 schemes and he is the one with the most experience. The defenses of the Buccaneers, Seahawks and Eagles that Bennett played for have primarily been 4-3 schemes, which seldom change their looks.
It will be interesting to see how Pennel, specifically, and the linebacker corps being among the deepest it has in a long time, could alter the Patriots’ defensive strategy this season.
“This a good group of guys,” Pennel said. “It’s just football. You know, fundamentals and things like that. Of course, getting by Bill is a little bit different than anywhere else, so, just excited to get ready to go to work.”
