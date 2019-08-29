FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will trim down their roster to 53 players on Saturday before the 4 p.m. deadline.
Oh, the ways it can go.
The possibilities are not endless, but extensive coming off of the Patriots’ 31-29 loss to the New York Giants in their preseason finale Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Let’s try to get a better idea of what the Patriots’ offense and defense, position by position, could look like as they get set to start the regular season.
Quarterbacks: 3
The biggest takeaway: Do the Patriots feel confident with Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady’s back up? Stidham has looked promising for sure. He’s calm, cool and collected in the pocket and has showed the ability to make throws into tight windows, but he’s still a rookie. That was clear on Thursday as Stidham had two turnovers — one interception and fumble on a handoff — during the first quarter. It probably caused the Patriots to realize how much they value Brian Hoyer as their No. 2. Hoyer is crucial when it comes to his off-field advantages, like his experience in the offense and how he helps with scout team preparation. The reality is that if Brady were to miss three or four games for some reason, Hoyer and the defense can win games. Then again, if Brady were to miss 8-10 games, the keys should probably be tossed over to Stidham for learning experience.
Receivers: 7
The biggest takeaway: How many receivers are too many? In this case, the Patriots are actually running with six receivers while Matthew Slater is much more of a special teams ace. The list includes the obvious Julian Edelman, first-round pick N’Keal Harry, as well as Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, who received heavy praise from Brady after Game Three of the preseason, Demaryius Thomas and preseason standout Jakobi Meyers. While it was thought Dorsett could have been the first one left off, the Brady-Myers connection lacked last week. So Myers could actually be the No. 6 receiver. It could also prompt Dorsett to be among a group that return punts if the Patriots want to take that burden off of Edelman.
Running backs: 6
The biggest takeaway: How many running backs are too many? The Patriots could definitely try to shop Rex Burkhead, but then again, they may be more comfortable in keeping depth. This group includes Sony Michel, James White, rookie Damien Harris, special teamer Brandon Bolden, fullback James Develin and Burkhead. It’s a deep and talented group.
Tight ends: 2
The biggest takeaway: Do the Patriots keep two mediocre tight ends until Ben Watson returns to take a spot, or do they have Develin play some snaps split wide like a tight end and just keep one at the position? For now, we’ll go with both Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at the position. But when Watson returns following his four-week suspension it would be a surprise if New England kept three at the position just for the sake of doing so. Currently, Watson does not count to the 53-man roster due to his suspension.
Offensive line: 8
The biggest takeaway: Is David Andrews going to be placed on injured reserve? If Andrews, who was hospitalized earlier this week after he had bleeding in his lungs, goes to the IR, it opens up a roster spot. But as of now, we’ll say he’s on the 53 along with one additional center, three guards and four tackles. Ted Karras is the back-up center with starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Joe Thuney, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Marcus Cannon. Recent additions Korey Cunningham will be back-up tackle with Jermaine Eluemunor will be back-up guard. Our back-up plan: If Andrews is sent to IR, Hjalte Froholdt, who also received medical attention on Thursday, becomes the Patriots’ second back-up plan. He could fill the hole as a third-string center/ back-up guard.
Defensive Line: 8
TThe biggest takeaway: With the Patriots’ defense playing a lot more three down linemen, how does that impact players like Deatrich Wise, who is not a prototypical player for three-man fronts? In this case, we have four defensive ends — Michael Bennett, John Simon, Chase Winovich and Wise — and four defensive tackles — Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, preseason standout rookie Byron Cowart, and Danny Shelton. Again, and as with many positional groups the Patriots have, it’s one with some depth. It’s also one that we can see mixing it up quite a bit, as in some fronts with only one down lineman. We keep Wise with him perhaps getting an opportunity in different sub-packages.
Inside linebackers: 2
The biggest takeaway: Not really a question, but we’ve decided to break linebacker corps into two different categories. In this defense, they’re two different positions, as the Patriots have both an inside linebackers and outside linebacker coach. We’ll keep JaWhaun Bentley and Elandon Roberts in this group. Roberts, who was thought could be a possible trade chip, did not play at all on Thursday night against the Giants. More than anything, it means his spot is secure.
Outside linebackers: 3
The biggest takeaway: In this defense, the Patriots will likely have several pass-rushers standing up outside the line. It makes this group of outside linebackers similar to those on the ends, with the added responsibility of dropping back in coverage. The group of outside linebackers includes Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Again, all three are tremendously talented who could really make this defense something special.
Cornerbacks: 6
The biggest takeaway: Depth, depth and more depth. All-Pro Stephon Gilmore leads the group, but not far behind are Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, second-round pick Joejuan Williams, who also played safety for the first time on Thursday, J.C. Jackson and Keion Crossen. Crossen is probably the last of the sixth corners to earn their roster spot, especially after he allowed receptions on each of his first three targets on Thursday, but he bounced back. Crossen also showcases a speed in which not many can emulate. The Patriots’ secondary has all different sizes in the defensive backfield, which will be appreciated when they go against bigger receivers.
Safeties: 5
The biggest takeaway: There’s a few. One, Nate Ebner, who is considered in this group, is like Slater. He’s much more of a special teams ace. And two, who knows what could come of the Patrick Chung indictment in New Hampshire. While it’s unlikely Chung, who was indicted on a cocaine possession, will miss much (if any) of the 2019 season, the Patriots would definitely not want to cut a Duron Harmon or preseason standout Terrance Brooks only to have it come back and bite them. Of course, Devin McCourty is a no-brainer at the position.
Special teams: 3
The biggest takeaway: This only includes kicker Stephen Gostkowski, punter Jake Bailey and long snapper Joe Cardona. It’s not exactly an exciting list, but at least Bailey beating out Ryan Allen gives us one less thing to worry about.
