The New England Patriots will welcome receiver Josh Gordon back, and they should. After sticking by his side by placing a one-year, $2.25 million restricted free-agent tender on him in March — they deserve to.
But they should not rely on him. They should not expect that he will be there throughout the 16-game regular season, or even the playoffs.
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell notified the Patriots that Gordon that would be reinstated by the league “on a conditional basis” on Friday night.
“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”
Gordon will be able to return to the Patriots on Sunday, after they take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, but will not be available for the team’s third preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday due to lack of sufficient conditioning and practice time.
The addition of the 28-year-old Gordon will greatly help the Patriots at the receiver position. He will be, if not the most, among the most physically gifted and talented receivers on the roster, joining a positional group that is running thin.
That’s depicted as quarterback Tom Brady was throwing passes to Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers, Dontrelle Inman and Gunner Olszewski during joint practices with the Titans on Thursday.
It also comes as Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas have missed training camp on the PUP list, with recent injuries to N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris not helping the team grade what they have at the position. It also carries with it the fact that ifthe Patriots are able to get receivers back to full health as the 2019 season gets going, there will be an exponential difference in talent than what they’re putting on the field. That’s all good news.
But Gordon, specifically, should not be heavily relied on. He should complement to the Patriots offense, not be the person it runs through.
After all, with his unfortunate history of substance abuse the forefront, there is no certainty he will make it to Week 6, Week 12, Week 16 or the postseason. And the Patriots have seen that first hand as Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy. He missed the Patriots’ final two regular-season games and all three playoff games as the team went on to win the Super Bowl without him.
It’s part of the long-documented history as Gordon missed two full seasons while being suspended and participated in just 11 games for the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2018.
Gordon was traded from Cleveland to New England in September of last season. He played in 11 games and undoubtedly made things happen when he was on the field. Gordon racked up 720 receiving yards on 40 receptions (68 targets) and three receiving touchdowns with the Patriots before his suspension.
Gordon even played catch with Tom Brady during the summer.
They’re all positive signs, yes. But with Gordon, unfortunately, nothing is ever set in stone.
