It's long been said, better the devil you know than the devil you don't.
New England Patriot fans could learn the hard way now. After all, many of those shouted from the rooftops on Sunday when kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed his fourth extra point of the season against the Buffalo Bills.
It was a feeling many had brewing for awhile, perhaps dating back to the missed field goal in Super Bowl LIII, and if not that far back, then surely to earlier this year. It was the third straight game Gostkowski had missed a point after.
Some took a more practical approach, calling for coach Bill Belichick to bring in others to compete with him.
Others called for Gostkowski to be cut. Those are the ones who now got their wish, as he will not be the Patriots' kicker for the remainder of the season.
The Patriots announced that Gostkowski has been placed on injured reserve as of Wednesday afternoon.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gostkowski, who has been with the Patriots since 2006, has a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery. It's expected that he will miss the remainder of the 2019 season but be able to return in 2020.
The Patriots brought in a plethora of kickers to replace Gostkowski on Wednesday.
According to multiple reports, those included Kai Forbath, Elliott Fry, Mike Nugent, Blair Walsh and Matthew Wright. Schefter reported later it was likely a two-man race between Forbath and Nugent.
The Patriots did not announce a decision. They could bring in more to try out on Thursday, two days before the team will travel to Washington as it prepares to face to Washington Redskins on Sunday.
A kicker will be on the plane with them then, of course. On a related note, punter Jake Bailey has shown he can kick off throughout the preseason.
We digress.
Forbath, 32, last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He made four of his five field goals and converted on all three extra points. In his career, Forbath is 120-for-149 on field goals (85.7 percent) and 172-for-183 on extra points (94.0 percent).
Nugent, 37, last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018 (three games). He made four of his five extra points and was a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals, including a long of 52. In his career, Nugent is 247-for-305 on field goals (81.0 percent) and 359-for-372 on extra points (96.5 percent).
But in reality, the reason the Patriots could sign either is because the other 31 teams in the NFL feel they are in a better situation with their own kickers.
As did the Patriots prior.
So while Gostkowski had clearly struggled this year (7-for-8 on field goals, 11-for-15 on extra points), he has given the Patriots one of the better kicking situations in the league throughout the last 13-plus years. He has won three Super Bowls, earned four Pro Bowl selections, and been named to a pair of All-Pro teams.
There are not many résumés like his.
He has played in 204 regular-season games and converted 374-of-428 field goals and 653-of-664 extra points for a franchise-record 1,775 total points. Gostkowski also appeared in 28 postseason contests and made 39-of-44 field-goal attempts and 88-of-92 extra-point attempts.
Patriots captain Devin McCourty called Gostkowski an "all-time great."
"I think because of Slate (Matthew Slater) always being the special-teams captain, I think maybe sometimes the outside world doesn't know how much he (Gostkowski) means to our special-teams unit and to us as a team," McCourty said.
"I think for me, just the stability of that position – we never waver if there's a kick on the line, kickoffs, playing against tough returners. Sometimes the best thing to stop a tough returner is Steve kicking a ball out of the end zone. So he's meant a lot to this team, obviously, for the whole time I've been here."
That won't be the case any more this season.
Gostkowski will left watching. Those previously calling for his replacement will be too.
